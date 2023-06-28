Natasha Lyonne Wears Edgy Black-and-white Minidress at Serpentine Gallery’s Summer Party

Natasha Lyonne arrived at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London on Tuesday, wearing a black Christopher Kane minidress with white ruched satin trim at the hemline and skirt.

Her dress featured a white trim neckline that wrapped around to make a bow in the back. She coordinated the dress with black knee-high platform boots with a crystal-embellished platform from Christian Louboutin, a clutch bag, Cartier jewelry and Loewe sunglasses.

Natasha Lyonne arrives at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at the Serpentine Gallery on June 27 in London. Getty Images

To create her look for the event, Lyonne worked with stylist Leith Clark, who also works with Lucy Boynton, Keira Knightley and Andrea Riseborough.

For makeup, Lyonne took a unique approach to wing-tip eyeliner, opting for thick winged eyeliner on her top lids and heavy black eyeliner on the bottom rim, accented by shimmering white eye shadow on her corner lids.

Natasha Lyonne arrives at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2023 at the Serpentine Gallery on June 27 in London. Getty Images

Clark posted an image of Lyonne on her Instagram page with the hashtag #christopherkaneforever, showing support for the fashion designer after reports that his brand would enter administration.

Lyonne is an acclaimed actress, and has received multiple Primetime Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. She recently starred in Peacock’s “Poker Face,” which she also executive produced. Lyonne has also starred in two hit Netflix series, “Russian Doll” and “Orange Is the New Black.”

In November, Lyonne hosted the 2022 CFDA Awards in partnership with Amazon. The event marked the CFDA’s 60th annual ceremony.

