Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Natasha Lyonne Adds Patterned Twist to Businesswear in Wolk Morais Zebra-sequin Suit for ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The actress is promoting "Poker Face," her new series that premieres on Thursday on Peacock.

Natasha Lyonne on the Jan. 24 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the Givenchy fashion show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week at Pier 26 at Hudson River Park on September 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Kate Moss attends the Burberry Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 show during London Fashion Week at Kensington Gardens on September 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Burberry)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Anne Hathaway attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Singer Rihanna attends the launch of her first visual autobiography, "Rihanna" at Guggenheim Museum on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Natasha Lyonne made an animal-inspired arrival to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Appearing on Tuesday’s episode, Lyonne looked to Wolk Morais for her outfit, donning the brand’s zebra-sequin Spencer Suit.

Natasha Lyonne on the Jan. 24 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Natasha Lyonne on the Jan. 24 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lyonne’s ensemble consisted of a black-and-white, zebra-sequin blazer with sharp lapels and a pair of matching trousers with a boot-cut flare. According to the brand, the suit is comprised of reclaimed zebra sequin. Underneath her suit jacket she wore a slightly unbuttoned cobalt blue blouse with ruffled detailing on the collar. For her bold look, Lyonne worked with stylists Bridget Blacksten and Cristina Ehrlich.

Natasha Lyonne on the Jan. 24 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Natasha Lyonne on the Jan. 24 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it came to hair, Lyonne channeled a ’70s look, wearing her ginger-colored tresses with frayed-cut ends and a straight bang. Her accessories included a few stacked midi-rings and a pair of medium-sized silver hoop earrings. For makeup, she opted for brown hues, with smokey brown eyeshadow, dark blush and a matte brown lip.

Natasha Lyonne on the Jan. 24 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Natasha Lyonne on the Jan. 24 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

While on the show, Lyonne talked to Fallon about reinventing her personality, hosting “Saturday Night Live” and her upcoming show, “Poker Face.”

As for reinventing her personality, the actress told Fallon she picked up a new hobby.

“You know, in a new year, you want to reflect. You want to consider, ‘Who am I?’ I decided — I thought — I think my whole personality was bad. You know what I mean? What am I doing with the New York and the cigarettes? Enough. So I became a surfer,” she told Fallon on the show.

“Well, I Googled ‘midlife crisis.’ So I thought, ‘I think I’ll take this one.’ You know, make me, like, a Buddhist or something. ‘I’m too into quantum physics, I should be more into nature,’ I said to myself. I get up all the time. I know I don’t seem it, but I’m quite spry and I go out there. I’m out there,” she said, after Fallon asked how she got into her surprisingly new pastime.

Lyonne is gearing up to star in the Peacock series “Poker Face,” which comes to the streaming platform this month. In the series, which also stars Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt and Chloë Sevigny, Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a woman who possesses the ability to know when someone is lying. Created by Rian Johnson, the director and writer of the “Knives Out” movie sequels, “Poker Face” debuts Thursday.

