Natasha Lyonne Teams Sequins With Lace in Giambattista Valli Minidress on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Natasha Lyonne graced Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in a head-turning Giambattista Valli dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection.

Natasha Lyonne on the Feb. 1 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Paula Lobo/NBC

Lyonne’s minidress had a classic button-up blouse-style front, with black sequins all over. She coordinated her outfit with the the Bebe platform in black by Giuseppe Zanotti. Lyonne worked with her stylist Cristina Ehrlich on her look.

While on the night show, Lyonne brought her usual humorous charm, telling Meyers about her thoughts on small talk damaging society, her short time at film school and her new show.

Lyonne is on a press tour promoting the series, wearing playful looks. In January, to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she went patterned in a Wolk Morais zebra-sequin suit. That same month, she arrived at the red carpet for the series premiere in Los Angeles wearing a Schiaparelli couture hot-red corset ensemble.

Lyonne is the lead star in the Peacock series “Poker Face,” which debuted on the streaming platform last month. The series, which also stars Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt and Chloë Sevigny, centers around Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who has the ability to know when someone is lying. Lyonne is known mostly for her standout role in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and “Russian Doll.” Created by Rian Johnson, the director and writer of the “Knives Out” movie sequels, new episodes of “Poker Face” release on Thursdays.