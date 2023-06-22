NBA Draft 2023 Basketball Stars Embrace Bold Outfits on the Red Carpet With Suits That Pop

A new brood of basketball players is headed to the NBA draft on Thursday in New York. Athletes from the United States, Canada, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and several other countries are eligible for the big pro leagues.

The 2023 draft will look slightly different than in years past, with 58 out of 60 teams selecting new picks. The Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers have forfeited participation due to tampering violations.

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly-competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As the arrivals start rolling in, a look at what promising young players are wearing on the red carpet for the NBA draft.

Kobe Bufkin

Kobe Bufkin arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Kobe Bufkin, who played for the University of Michigan, wears a cream tweed double-breasted suit with brown suede boots and layered diamond necklaces. Based on ESPN’s predictions, Bufkin is expected to join the Toronto Raptors.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Olivier-Maxence Prosper arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who hails from Montreal, plays for Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He opted for a royal purple suit and black velvet slip-ons paired with a slate grey button-up and a cross pendant.

Amen and Ausar Thompson

Amen (L) and Ausar Thompson arrive prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Amen (L) and Ausar Thompson, both expected to be first round draft picks, don Waraire Boswell suits. “We just wanted to work with Waraire because he’s a tall guy like ourselves,” Amen told WWD. Ausar wears a navy double breasted suit and brown leather boots, while Amen sports a cream variation with beige suede boots.

Taylor Hendricks

Taylor Hendricks arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Taylor Hendricks, a native Floridian, plays for the University of Central Florida. Like several other players at this year’s draft, he’s embraced bold suiting in this bubblegum pink ensemble. Hendricks also wears a pleated satin button-up and sleek white sneakers.

Jett Howard

Jett Howard arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Jett Howard, like Bufkin, plays for the Michigan Wolverines. His 70s-inspired draft fit consists of a brown double-breasted suit with peak lapels and a checkered print. Howard accessorizes with buckled brogues, a white pocket square and fade frames.

PHOTOS: See more of what the NBA draft basketball stars are wearing on the red carpet.