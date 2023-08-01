10 New Shows and Films Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Netflix is debuting a number of new shows, movies and documentaries this August, especially for those who crave a binge-watch night before summer ends. Among the new releases from the streaming platform is the thrilling picture “Heart of Stone,” starring Gal Gadot, along with the critically acclaimed sports documentary “Untold: Hall of Shame,” returning for volume three.

In celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Netflix will also release “Ladies First: a Story of Women in Hip-Hop,” which will take a look at the journey of Queen Latifah and other female artists.

Here, a closer look at the other Netflix titles that will see an August release.

“Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food”

Netflix

A production still from “Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food.”

The documentary takes a deep dive into the food industry, exposing how years-long ignorance and wrongdoing changed the American food supply. Taking on the food industry and its regulators, the film will inform how consumers are left vulnerable to deadly pathogens in their food.

Date: Aug. 2

“Heartstopper”

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in “Heartstopper.” Samuel Dore

“Heartstopper,” the series centering around young lovers Charlie and Nick, is returning for a second season, covering themes of friendship, love and overall growing up. The upcoming season will see Charlie and Nick navigate their relationship in a new way, all while planning prom and taking a school trip to Paris.

Date: Aug. 3

“Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead”

Eiji Akaso as Akira in “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.” Masako Iwasaki /Netflix (Instrea

“Zom: 100: Bucket List of the Dead” is an apocalyptic film that centers around Akira Tendo, a young man who works a grueling job before his town is overtaken by zombies. With an aspirational outlook, Tendo sets out to complete 100 things before he becomes a zombie, essentially a “zombie apocalypse bucket list.”

Date: Aug. 3

“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop”

This music documentary spotlights the female artistry in the hip-hop world, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the genre. Featuring exclusive insight from Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Cardi B and Coi Leray, the limited series looks at the evolution of hip-hop through a racial, political and, of course, female lens.

Date: Aug. 9

“Painkiller”

Uzo Aduba as Edie and Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler in “Painkiller.” KERI ANDERSON/NETFLIX

Matthew Broderick is leading the cast members in Netflix’s “Painkiller,” a scripted series that explores the stories surrounding the opioid epidemic in America. The limited show, which also stars “Orange Is the New Black” actress Uzo Aduba, is based on the book of the same name by Barry Meier and The New Yorker magazine article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Date: Aug. 10

“Marry My Dead Body”

Gingle Wang in Netflix’s “Marry My Dead Body.” Courtesy Of Netflix

“Marry My Dead Body” is an international film centering around a police officer asked for his hand in marriage by a ghost. The unlikely pair then have to solve a crime together and form a special bond in the process.

Date: Aug. 10

“Heart of Stone”

Sophie Okonedo as Nomad/King of Hearts and Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone in Netflix’s “Heart of Stone.” Robert Viglasky/Netflix

“Heart of Stone” is Netflix’s newest mystery thriller starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative tasked with stopping a hacker. The film, which premiered at Netflix’s Tudum fan festival in Brazil, also stars Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhat.

Date: Aug. 11

“Untold: Hall of Shame”

Netflix

Devin Haney in Netflix’s “Untold: Hall of Shame.”

“Untold: Hall of Shame” is the latest release from the “Untold” universe, providing an inside look at what athletes endure in the sports world. This installation is a film uncovering the doping scandal of Victor Conte, the founder of Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative, which allegedly distributed steroids to professional athletes.

Date: Aug. 15

“The Upshaws”

Kim Fields as Regina, Mike Epps as Bennie and Wanda Sykes as Lucretia in “The Upshaws.” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The family-centered comedy starring Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes is returning for a fourth installation, with even more drama and laughs. The series, which sees Epps as Bennie and Fields as his wife Regina, left off with health struggles, new job opportunities and big life surprises.

Date: Aug. 17

“Choose Love”

Laura Marano as Cami in Netflix’s “Choose Love.” Nicola Dove/Netflix

Former “Austin & Ally” actress Laura Marano will star in “Choose Love,” an interactive special that will prompt the viewers to choose her character Cami’s path. From the outside looking in, Cami has it all: a loving partner and a successful job, yet she still feels unfulfilled. The viewers will help Cami make a multitude of tough choices.