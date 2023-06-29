What to Know About the Netflix Bites Restaurant Experience: Chefs, Menu, How to Make Reservations and More

Netflix has announced the launch of its first-ever culinary space: Netflix Bites.

Netflix Bites is described as a limited-time pop-up restaurant, which is set to shine a light on the renowned chefs from the streaming giant’s most-watched food shows. Among the chefs tapped for the upcoming heightened dining experience is Curtis Stone from “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” Rodney Scott from “Chef’s Table: BBQ,” Ann Kim from “Chef’s Table: Pizza,” Nadiya Hussain from “Nadiya Bakes” and Jacques Torres from “Nailed It!”

(L-R) Curtis Stone and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the Netflix Bites VIP launch event on Tuesday in Los Angeles Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Leading up to the restaurant concept debut, Netflix hosted a VIP launch event on Tuesday.

According to Netflix, the culinary artists will collaborate on a special tasting menu that “features flavorful bites showing off their unique specialties and giving fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience.”

The Netflix Bites whole Dungeness crab curry with finger limes, crispy shallots and garlic ($65) by chef Curtis Stone. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The menu is organized into five sections: Small Bites, Pizza by Ann Kim, Big Bites, Sweet Bites and Sips. Among the standout bites is one from chef Curtis Stone: a whole Dungeness crab curry with finger limes, crispy shallots and garlic ($65).

Sips is the drink menu, consisting of custom cocktails curated by Netflix’s “Drink Masters” stars, including Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin. The menu brings both alcoholic and non-spirited sips, including the Berry Smash ($16): a seed lip garden house-made hibiscus tea with lemon juice, house-made syrup and mint leaves.

A view of some drinks from the Netflix Bites Sips menu. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Netflix Bites joins the platform’s other immersive experiences modeled after its content, including “Stranger Things: The Experience,” “Money Heist: The Experience” and more.

In 2022, Netflix debuted “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” an elegant in-person ball modeled after the popular period series, featuring live music, set recreation photo opportunities, drinks and a Regency-inspired dress code.

How to Make Reservations

Held at the Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles, Netflix Bites will open on Friday. The hours are as follows: the restaurant will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering a special brunch menu.

Although walk-ins are allowed, Netflix highly recommends securing a reservation at netflixbites.com and checking on the @netflixbites Instagram page for the latest announcements.