Gal Gadot, Nicola Coughlan and More Stars Attend Netflix’s Tudum Fan Event in São Paulo

Stars from “Bridgerton,” “Outer Banks,” “Never Have I Ever” and more descended upon São Paulo for Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event, which took place on Saturday.

The annual live spectacle previews Netflix’s upcoming slate of film and television releases. Some of the event’s biggest announcements included a first look at “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and a change of setting for the fourth season of “Emily in Paris.”

Gal Gadot

To promote her new Netflix action flick, “Heart of Stone,” Gadot wore a plunging pleather midi dress with copper Tiffany & Co. cuffs. She also added on a pair of black point-toe pumps.

Nicola Coughlan

Coughlan, who will lead the third season of “Bridgerton,” sported an off-the-shoulder Mara Hoffman dress with statement sleeves. The actress accessorized with blue leather gloves, gold earrings and black heels with ankle straps.

Chase Stokes

“Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes opted for a suede trucker jacket, which he wore with a white tank top, trousers and sneakers.

India Amarteifio

India Amarteifio, who played the titular character in Netflix’s “Bridgerton” prequel, “Queen Charlotte,” kept it casual in a white tie-front blouse, blue jeans and denim point-toe kitten heels.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan celebrated the final season of “Never Have I Ever” in a lilac midi dress, which she paired with embellished sandals and sun-shaped jewels.

John Bradley

John Bradley is best known for his role on “Game of Thrones.” His next project, a Netflix science fiction series called “3 Body Problem,” premieres in January 2024. At Tudum, Bradley opted for a grey button-up shirt jacket with matching trousers, a white tee and black sneakers.

Sofia Boutella

Ahead of her appearance in Netflix’s upcoming space epic, “Rebel Moon,” Sofia Boutella attended Tudum in a sheer corset layered underneath a pajama-inspired pantsuit with white trim. The actress accessorized with open-toe pumps, a black patent leather purse and layered necklaces.