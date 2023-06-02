Standout Fashion Moments From Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season Four Red Carpet With Niecy Nash and More Stars

Niecy Nash made a colorful arrival to the “Never Have I Ever” season four premiere on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The actress, who stars in the Netflix series, paired a black ruffled top with an abstract multicolored full-length skirt. The formfitting skirt featured colors of red, white, blue, green, yellow and black.

Niecy Nash-Betts at the season four premiere of “Never Have I Ever” on June 1 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

When it comes to her red carpet looks, Nash usually works with celebrity styling duo Wayman and Micah, whose clientele also includes Keke Palmer, Aja Naomi King and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Nash portrays a therapist in the teen comedy Netflix series, where the final season will debut on Thursday. The actress earned her first Critics Choice Award in January for her role in the streaming giant’s other series, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Ahead, here are other redc arpet looks from the Season Four premiere of “Never Have I Ever.”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at the season four premiere of “Never Have I Ever” on June 1 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays lead star Devi Vishwakumar in the series, made a glamorous arrival in a strapless gold gown with pleated bra cups and cinched detail at the waist. Ramakrishnan paired the regal ensemble with a silver statement Cuban-link necklace.

Richa Moorjani

Richa Moorjani at the season four premiere of “Never Have I Ever” on June 1 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Richa Moorjani wore an emerald one-shoulder sari with chevron and starburst-like detail throughout. Moorjani plays Ramakrishnan’s cousin Kamala in the series and often works with stylist Ambika Sanjana on her outfits.

Poorna Jagannathan

Poorna Jagannathan at the season four premiere of “Never Have I Ever” on June 1 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Poorna Jagannathan made a dramatic arrival in a black Gaurav Gupta ensemble with a long side train and warped-gathered detail at her hips and on her chest. She accessorized with Ila Sodhani and Margo Siegel jewelry. Jagannathan collaborated with stylist Sarah Slutsky Tooley on her ethereal, futuristic look.

Lee Rodriguez

Lee Rodriguez at the season four premiere of “Never Have I Ever” on June 1 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lee Rodriguez opted for a preppy look in a chic pink-and-white checkered crop blazer and miniskirt, both adorned in sparkling silver bows. When it came to hair, Rodriguez wore ginger-red braids with curly ends.

The actress, who portrays one of Ramakrishnan’s best friends on the show, just released her debut single, “AfterThought,” on Thursday.

Ramona Young

Ramona Young at the season four premiere of “Never Have I Ever” on June 1 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Ramona Young wore a silver sequin floor-length gown with a crisscross neckline and a stunning high side slit. She coordinated her dress with purple accents, including chrome purple platform heels and a light purple manicure. Young is the other best friend of Ramakrishnan in the Netflix series.