13 New Documentaries to Watch in April 2023 on Netflix, HBO Max and More Streaming Services

Spring is finally here and not only will it bring warmer days, but also a slew of some of the best new documentaries and docuseries to check out on streaming platforms. April is bringing new titles documenting the behind-the-scenes of the music industry, true crime stories, and of course, a few feel-good series as well.

“Surviving R. Kelly: Part III,” “How to Get Rich” and “Matildas: The World at Our Feet” are some of the new titles coming to streaming services. Read on to see what documentaries and docuseries to watch throughout April.

“Surviving R. Kelly: Part III”

Streaming on Netflix Starting April 3

The docuseries returns for its third and final season. It highlights the allegations against musician R. Kelly. In addition, women give their personal accounts of mental and sexual abuse.

“Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now”

Streaming on Netflix on April 5

The series gives an all-access story on the life of musician Lewis Capaldi. The Grammy-nominated artist talks about his journey and humble beginnings.

“The Pope Answers”

Streaming on Hulu starting April 5

This Spanish series was shot in Rome and showcases 10 young adults of different ages asking different questions to Pope Francis. The conversations took place in June 2022 and covered topics like feminism, the role of women in the church, reproductive rights, LGBTQ issues, mental health, racism, loss of faith and more.

“Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker”

Streaming on Apple+ starting April 7

For tennis lovers, this docuseries is for you. It gives an inside look on the controversial tennis player Boris Becker. The documentary talks about Becker’s career, featuring interviews with other players such as Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe and other tennis icons.

“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed”

Streaming on HBO starting April 7

The documentary highlights Jason Isbell’s creative process and his career so far. It goes behind the scene of the creation of his latest album called “Reunions.” This documentary also talks about his childhood and what it was like working with his wife, Amanda Shires, who is a singer, songwriter and fiddle player.

“The New York Times Presents: ‘The Legacy of J Dilla'”

Streaming on Hulu on April 7

J Dilla was a producer, musician and visionary who helped shape rap and hip-hop as we know it today. The documentary talks about his life and features interviews with his family.

“American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing”

Streaming on Netflix Starting April 12

Another true crime docuseries that focuses on the Boston Marathon Bombing. This series will include archive footage, exclusive interviews and reenactments.

“How to Get Rich”

Streaming on Netflix starting April 18

This series is exactly what it sounds like. Finance expert Ramit Sethi helps Americans achieve a rich life. The show is based on Sethi’s book, “I Will Teach You to Be Rich.”

“Longest Third Date”

Streaming on Netflix starting April 18

A documentary that focuses on love being put to the ultimate test. It follows the lives of Khani Le and Matt Robertson, who went on two dates before deciding to go to Costa Rica for their third date — where they were stuck together during the lockdown. Robertson is an aspiring vlogger, so he captured their experience.

“Chimp Empire”

Stream on Netflix starting April 19



This four-part docuseries focuses on the lives of Ngogo Chimpanzees and how they navigate their lives. This group of more than 120 lived together, when on average, groups only have 50 to 60 members. Scientists are trying to understand why.

“Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit”

Streaming on Hulu starting April 19

This five-part series focuses on Coach Brice Brown and the Edna Karr Cougars in the Algiers neighborhood of New Orleans. It tells the story of the coach and the young players, and the community that is striving to overcome the impact of mass incarceration, gentrification, the drug trade and gun violence.

“Secrets of Elephants”

Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu starting April 22

Natalie Portman narrates this four-part series on elephants. It is the latest installment of the National Geographics “Secret Of” series and it centers around the language and culture of elephants worldwide.

“Matildas: The World at Our Feet”

Streaming on Disney+ Starting April 26

This series highlights the Matildas, which are Australia’s women’s national football team. This highlights the players’ lives on and off the field and their journey to the world cup.