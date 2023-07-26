11 New Documentaries to Watch in August on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and More Streaming Platforms

August is bringing new and returning documentaries and docuseries to streaming services. The new titles will investigate the world of sports, take a look back at Elvis Presley’s famous concert on Dec. 3, 1968, and much more. Paramount+‘s “Mixtape,” Hulu‘s “Demons and Saviors” and Netflix‘s “Untold: Swamp Kings” are some of the highlights of the month, along with Prime Video’s “Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey.”

Read on for more about the documentaries coming to streaming services this August.

“Mixtape”

DJ Khaled in “Mixtape.” Paramount+

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Paramount+ is releasing a documentary that will cover the significance and history of mixtapes. The film will feature interviews with 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Lil Wayne, Mark Ronson and more.

Date: August 1

Platform: Paramount+

“Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child”

Volume three of the “Untold” docuseries highlights the story of YouTuber turned pro boxing star Jake Paul, showing his journey navigating the sport and fame worlds.

Date: August 1

Platform: Netflix

“Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food”

“Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” Netflix

“Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food” focuses on food-borne illnesses in the United States that can and do often turn deadly. It features interviews with victims’ families and also industry experts.

Date: August 2

Platform: Netflix

“Mark Cavendish: Never Enough”

Mark Cavendish Netflix

The film provides a unique perspective on the life of Mark Cavendish, his wife Peta, teammates and coaches, showcasing his remarkable journey as a cyclist. It highlights his rise, fall and triumphant return as one of the most cunning, effective and thrilling cyclists of all time. In 2016, Mark was only four stage wins away from breaking Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins, a feat that could have solidified his legacy. However, he was plagued by illness, injury and depression for the next five years.

Date: August 2

Platform: Netflix

“Demons and Saviors”

A docuseries covering the case of Christina Boyer, who was convicted of killing her 3-year-old daughter. The murder comes after it was speculated that she had telekinetic abilities. The series highlights a team of amateur detectives who think she is innocent.

Date: August 3

Platform: Hulu

“The Hunt for Veerappan”

The docuseries will talk about a Tamil Sandalwood smuggler named Veerappan, who is responsible for killing around 184 people and poaching around 200 elephants. His reign caused a 20-year manhunt in the south of India. It also covers the rise and fall of his criminal career and life.

Date: August 5

Platform: Netflix

“Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey”

“Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey” Courtesy of Prime Video

The sports documentary follows the journey of top prospects in the NBA’s developmental league, the NBA G League, as they compete to achieve their ultimate goal of earning a spot on a NBA team’s roster. The character-driven documentary, “Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey,” showcases an array of athletes from different backgrounds as they navigate the highs and lows of passionate basketball destinations like Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Maine and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Date: August 8

Platform: Prime Video

“Murder in Paradise” Season Two

This a documentary series covering mysteries where people are murdered while on vacation. You can stream season 1 now.

Date: August 15

Platform: Hulu

“Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback”

“Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback” Paramount+

A documentary highlighting what happened behind the scenes of Elvis Presley’s performance aired on Dec. 3, 1968, which was the most-watched TV event of the year. It will also have Elvis fans speak on the event and those who attended it in person.

Date: August 15

Platform: Paramount+

“Depp v. Heard”

The Netflix docuseries revolves around the infamous Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case. This series will cover all aspects of the trial, including both sides and testimonies.

Date: August 16

Platform: Netflix

“Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks”

A new docuseries that uses DNA advances to solve cold cases. The series will include interviews with victims’ families, law enforcement and more.