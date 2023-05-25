×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Beauty

John Demsey Joins L Catterton as Senior Adviser

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Resort Inspired by Underwater Creatures of Isola Bella Lake

11 Documentaries to Watch in June on Netflix, Disney+, Max and More

June will include the release of a docuseries ranging from Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee to California's former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A production still of Arnold Schwarzenegger from Netflix's "Arnold."
A production still of Arnold Schwarzenegger from Netflix's "Arnold." Courtesy of Netflix

June is in full swing, with the month seemingly pointing to celebrations of LGBTQ Pride Month, Juneteenth and Father’s Day, to name a few. With the upcoming holidays paired with the warmer weather ahead, streaming services are prepared to pump out enticing documentaries. 

Among the upcoming documentaries in June is Disney+’s “Stan Lee” about the late comic book writer, editor and producer that was part of what the world now calls Marvel Comics. Fellow streaming giant Netflix will deliver a three-part documentary series about Arnold Schwarzenegger titled “Arnold,” along with the sports-centered title “Tour De France: Unchained.” Hulu, on the other hand, is set to focus on unearthing details around family, love and faith with the unscripted series, “Secrets and Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs.”

Below, here are the new documentaries coming to streaming platforms in June. Read on for more. 

“100 Years of Warner Bros.” Third and Fourth Specials

To celebrate the popular studio’s 100th anniversary, two remaining documentary specials, “Heroes, Villains and Friends” and “Wizarding World and the Big Bang,” out of the four will premiere on June 1. With Morgan Freeman as the narrator, the specials will feature more than 60 interviews with legendary filmmakers, actors and executives. 

  • Date: June 1
  • Platform: Max

“Searching for Soul Food”

In a search for what soul food looks like worldwide, chef Alisa Reynolds will visit Mississippi, South Africa, Italy, Los Angeles and more. Reynolds will not only explore the culinary experiences of the settings but take in the stories, people and traditions of each place she visits. 

  • Date: June 2
  • Platform: Hulu

“Secrets and Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs”

The unscripted series follows 10 Muslim American sisters as they navigate family, expectations, career and love in Los Angeles, as their faith is tested. 

  • Date: June 7
  • Platform: Hulu

“Arnold”

A production still of Arnold Schwarzenegger from Netflix's "Arnold."

A production still of Arnold Schwarzenegger from Netflix’s “Arnold.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Exploring Schwarzenegger’s life from the countryside of Austria to the upper echelon of the American Dream, “Arnold” will include candid interviews from the former California governor along with his friends, foes and costars. 

  • Date: June 7
  • Platform: Netflix

“Tour De France: Unchained”

A production still from Netflix's "Tour De France: Unchained."

A production still from Netflix’s “Tour De France: Unchained.”

A.S.O./Charly Lopez

About the men’s bicycle race, “Tour De France: Unchained” closely follows the riders and team managers to grasp the understanding of the multiple stakes of the race. The behind the scenes of the Tour’s teams will also be showcased, from the preparation phase to the finish line in Paris.

  • Date: June 8
  • Platform: Netflix

“The Playing Card Killer”

“The Playing Card Killer” tells Alfredo Galán Sotillo’s story. He murdered six people, choosing his victims randomly and using a pistol he illegally brought to Spain where he was with the Spanish Army on a humanitarian mission.

  • Date: June 9
  • Platform: Netflix 

“Stan Lee”

With archive material, the documentary will detail the life of Stanley Lieber, from his childhood upbringing to his worldwide influence on comic books and pop culture. Stan “The Man” Lee, who died in 2018, came on the scene through the family-run business Timely Comics, which is now called Marvel Comics. 

  • Date: June 16
  • Platform: Disney+

“The Stroll”

First premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, “The Stroll” offers a look into Manhattan’s Meatpacking District through the perspective of transgender women of color, some of whom are sex workers.  

  • Date: June 21
  • Platform: Max

“Downey’s Dream Cars”

The Max original docuseries follows award-winning actor Robert Downey Jr. as he restores his beloved old cars in ways that are helpful for the planet. In an effort to fight climate change, Downey’s mission is to make vehicles faster, more efficient and powerful while keeping their essence intact. New episodes of the series are released every Thursday. 

  • Date: June 22
  • Platform: Max

“Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed”

This documentary is a biography about the late Rock Hudson, spotlighting his public life in “ladies’ man” acting roles and his private life as a queer man. It will highlight the importance of LGBTQ identity in Hollywood.

  • Date: June 28
  • Platform: Max

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Making of Season 3”

The latest Disney gallery documentary will peel the curtain back on the making of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” season three, including interviews with the cast and crew, along with behind-the-scenes footage. The Emmy-winning series stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff. 

  • Date: June 28
  • Platform: Disney+
