15 New TV Shows to Watch in April 2023 on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and More Streaming Services

April is finally here and so are some of the newest TV shows worth checking out this spring. With the debut of the long-awaited “Transatlantic” on Netflix and access to all seasons of “New Girl” on Hulu, this month is all about welcoming new and old characters to the small screen on popular streaming services.

Read on to find out what your next favorite TV show to watch will be.

“The Crossover”

Streaming on Disney+ starting April 5

This series is inspired by Kwame Alexander’s book “The Crossover.” The coming-of-age story is about two basketball-playing brothers who talk about their lives on and off the court. It also focused on their father, a professional basketball player adjusting to life after basketball.

“Schmigadoon!”

Stream on Apple TV+ April 5

The comedy series returns for its second season, where Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong find themselves in Schmicago, which is shaped by musicals of the ‘60s and ‘70s with no happy ending in sight. In addition, the show will have new original musical numbers.

“Beef”

Streaming on Netflix on April 6

Actors Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star in new dark comedy series that highlights two strangers whose lives intertwine during a road rage incident. Throughout the 10-episode series, their fight consumes them, impacting both of their lives.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”

Stream on Paramount + Starting April 6

This musical series takes place four years before “Grease” in 1954. It centers around four outcasts who want to have fun by being themselves and it changes Rydell High school forever.

“Transatlantic”

Stream on Netflix on April 7

Inspired by the book, “The Flight Portfolio” by Julie Orringer, the series is based on the true story of Mary Jayne Gold, Varian Fry and the Emergency Rescue Committee, who helped more than 2,000 refugees escape France during WWII. The series is shot in English, German and French.

“Tiny Beautiful Things”

Stream on Hulu starting April 7

The show follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn), a struggling writer who lands a position as an advice columnist even though she doesn’t think she’s in a position to offer advice. As her column gets more successful, her own life starts to unravel.

“Rennervations”

Streaming on Disney+ starts April 12

This is a short series that focuses on Jeremy Renner’s love for giving back to communities around the world. He uses his connection to help revamp and rebuild cars with new purposes for different organizations.

“The Last Thing He Told Me”

Steam on Apple TV+ April 14

This series is based on the book “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave. The show centers on Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner), who forces a relationship with her teenage step-daughter to discover how and why her husband mysteriously disappeared.

“New Girl”

Stream on Hulu and Peacock on April 17

All seasons of “New Girl” will be available for streaming. The ensemble-led comedy series is about the up and downs of friendship and city living. The series stars Zooey Deschanel as a recently single girl looking for a new place to live. She ends up moving in with Nick Miller (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris), and chaos ensues.

“The Diplomat”

Streaming on Netflix on April 20

The brand new original series stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, a diplomat who doesn’t want the title and thinks she does not suit the position. She is about to leave for Afghanistan but instead is given the role of U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. during an international crisis. It focused on the long-term relationships in her personal life and political relationships.

“Somebody Somewhere”

Stream on HBO Max on April 23



The comedy series starring Bridget Everett returns for its second season. The show highlights a woman who is struggling with loss and acceptance. Singing helps her find herself, her voice and a community of outsiders.

“Matildas: The World at Our Feet”

Streaming on Disney+ starting April 26

This series highlights the Matildas, which are Australia’s women’s national football team. It shows their journey to the world cup and focuses on players’ lives on and off the field.

“Firefly Lane”

Streaming on Netflix on April 27

The two-season series will air its final six episodes starting on April 27th. The show covers the ups and downs of Tully Hart’s (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey’s (Sarah Chalke) chaotic friendship.

“Love & Death”

Streaming on HBO Max on April 27

The series tells a true story about churchgoers Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore. The couples live in a quiet Texas town, but their lives are changed due to an affair that comes to a violent end.

“Fatal Attraction”

Streaming on Paramount+ on April 30



The famous film is being turned into a reimagined TV series. It will focus on the themes of infidelity, marriage, personality disorders, coercive control and attitudes towards strong women.