K-Pop Group NewJean’s Fashion Ambassadorships Timeline: From Levi’s to Gucci

K-pop group NewJeans, which features Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, burst onto the scene with their single “Attention” in July 2022. Less than a year into their official launch, they have already become one of the biggest names in fashion circles. The group’s fast rise to fame has seen them land ambassadorships ranging from everyday brands like Levi’s to luxury houses like Gucci.

Recently, NewJeans member Haerin was named a brand ambassador for Dior. The momentum the group is seeing doesn’t look like it will come to a halt anytime soon. WWD takes a closer look at the brand ambassadorships that NewJeans has racked up.

Gucci

October 2022

NewJeans member Hanni became an ambassador for the Italian luxury label Gucci in fall 2022. She made her first appearance for the brand when they staged a repeat of their “Cosmogonie” show in Seoul on Nov. 1.

Hanni with posters advertising Gucci’s repeat show in Seoul. Courtesy of Gucci

Burberry

January 2023

Danielle of NewJeans kicked off the new year with a Burberry ambassadorship. She is one of the first brand ambassadors for Burberry since the house confirmed its new creative director Daniel Lee last fall.

Armani Beauty

February 2023

NewJeans member Hanni landed her first beauty ambassadorship with Armani Beauty. She became the brand’s first K-pop beauty ambassador, signifying the importance of the Korean market and younger generations to the label.

Chanel

February 2023

NewJeans Minji became a brand ambassador for Chanel in February. Her ambassadorship covers three divisions, including fashion, beauty and watches.

Levi’s

March 2023

In March, NewJeans landed a brand ambassadorship fitting for their band name with Levi’s. NewJeans has said their group name comes from the idea they want to be as timeless to culture as jeans. It was only fitting to make a brand partnership with a jeans company whose reputation has held up for decades.

NewJeans for Levi’s. Levi’s

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

March 2023

NewJeans member Danielle’s announcement as a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty came alongside a campaign featuring her in ads for the brand’s Candy Glaze lipstick. Expect to see her sporting their products as part of her beauty look for a while.

Dior

April 2023

Hanni landed another brand ambassadorship, adding to her growing list of luxury brands, with Dior. She is now a house ambassador for jewelry, fashion and beauty.