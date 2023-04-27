K-Pop Group NewJean’s Fashion Ambassadorships Timeline: From Levi’s to Gucci

K-pop group NewJeans, which features Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, burst onto the scene with their single “Attention” in July 2022. Less than a year into their official launch, they have already become one of the biggest names in fashion circles. The group’s fast rise to fame has seen them land ambassadorships ranging from everyday brands like Levi’s to luxury houses like Gucci.
Recently, NewJeans member Haerin was named a brand ambassador for Dior. The momentum the group is seeing doesn’t look like it will come to a halt anytime soon. WWD takes a closer look at the brand ambassadorships that NewJeans has racked up.
Gucci
October 2022
NewJeans member Hanni became an ambassador for the Italian luxury label Gucci in fall 2022. She made her first appearance for the brand when they staged a repeat of their “Cosmogonie” show in Seoul on Nov. 1.
Burberry
January 2023
Danielle of NewJeans kicked off the new year with a Burberry ambassadorship. She is one of the first brand ambassadors for Burberry since the house confirmed its new creative director Daniel Lee last fall.
Armani Beauty
February 2023
NewJeans member Hanni landed her first beauty ambassadorship with Armani Beauty. She became the brand’s first K-pop beauty ambassador, signifying the importance of the Korean market and younger generations to the label.
Chanel
February 2023
NewJeans Minji became a brand ambassador for Chanel in February. Her ambassadorship covers three divisions, including fashion, beauty and watches.
Levi’s
March 2023
In March, NewJeans landed a brand ambassadorship fitting for their band name with Levi’s. NewJeans has said their group name comes from the idea they want to be as timeless to culture as jeans. It was only fitting to make a brand partnership with a jeans company whose reputation has held up for decades.
Yves Saint Laurent Beauty
March 2023
NewJeans member Danielle’s announcement as a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty came alongside a campaign featuring her in ads for the brand’s Candy Glaze lipstick. Expect to see her sporting their products as part of her beauty look for a while.
Dior
April 2023
Hanni landed another brand ambassadorship, adding to her growing list of luxury brands, with Dior. She is now a house ambassador for jewelry, fashion and beauty.