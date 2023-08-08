NewJeans Singer Hanni Dons YCH Little White Dress to Chaumet’s ‘Bee My Love’ Collection Pop-up Store Opening

NewJeans member Hanni made a simple style statement to the Chaumet “Bee My Love” collection pop-up store opening in Seoul on Tuesday, embracing a dainty, minimalist look.

Hanni went the classic route, wearing a flared minidress that included a scrunched black border trim along her neckline and small straps. The star coordinated the YCH dress with Gianvito Rossi black ribbon stiletto sandals and Chaumet jewelry, including the brand’s Bee My Love pendant, hoop earrings and bracelet.

Hanni is the recent star to celebrate Chaumet, which also counts Cha Eun Woo, Jessica Alba and Natalia Vodianova as ambassadors.

Individually, NewJeans has secured a number of relationships in the fashion and beauty industry, with Hanni having the role as ambassador for Armani Beauty, Dior and Gucci. Her Armani Beauty appointment marked the first time the brand has tapped a K-pop artist to be its beauty ambassador.

Hanni joined the rest of her NewJeans girl group to perform at the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival last weekend, which was their first-ever U.S. performance. For the scene-stealing moment, the group opted for deconstructed Y2K-themed looks, with Hanni wearing a Dickies 874 miniskirt, a silver-reinforced tank top and Timberland boots.

“Thank you so much for welcoming us so warmly and giving up your time to spend with us yesterday in stage!! We received so much love and energy from you all yesterday and we really do hope you all enjoyed our performance as much as we did performing for you guys. Thank you for giving us such a long-lasting memory we will hold for ever as our first stage in the US!!” an Instagram caption from the group read on Saturday.

Chaumet’s “Bee My Love” collection offers enameled pieces, honeycombs and bees made of gold and diamonds. The pop-up store opening was held at the Shinsegae Department Store on Tuesday in Seoul.