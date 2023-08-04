NewJeans Puts Edgy Spin on Y2K Style for Lollapalooza 2023 Chicago in Raw-edge Pleated Miniskirts

NewJeans made a standout arrival to the Lollapalooza music festival on Friday in Chicago, putting an edgy spin on dainty Y2K-inspired dressing.

For their first performance at the music festival, the five-member girl group, made up of Minji, Danielle, Hyein, Haerin and Hann, all wore monochromatic pleated miniskirts with exposed hem detail, white ankle-length socks and Timberland boots.

NewJeans performing at Lollapalooza 2023 on Aug. 3 in Chicago. FilmMagic

Each member added enhancements to her look, including Haerin wearing an Odlyworkshop Nimbo cross tank top and Danielle embracing a touch of streetwear style with a Bonnae antler hoodie bolero.

For accessories, the girl group all wore the CFierce sparkle rabbit necklace, details of which include rhodium-plated brass and pink zircon. The rabbit is the girl group’s signature symbol.

NewJeans’ performance marked the first time a K-pop girl group has ever hit the festival’s stage. There even was a “Bunnyland” pop-up experience in partnership with NewJeans and Spotify. The space featured arcade games, photo booth opportunities and playlist stations.

NewJeans hit the scene last year in July with their hit single “Attention.” Since then, the group has made waves in the music and fashion industries. As a group, they have collaborated with brands ranging from Levi’s to high-fashion houses like Gucci.

The latest ambassador news was revealed in February where Hanni was tapped as an Armani Beauty global makeup ambassador.

“Hanni is a very young artist with a great expressive power and an irresistible and captivating individuality — a contrast that I find interesting,” WWD reported Giorgio Armani said in a statement in February. “She has personality, which for me is the most fascinating trait, always.”

The Lollapalooza music festival, runs until Sunday in the historic Grant Park in Downtown Chicago. This year’s lineup includes Billie Eilish, Diplo, Lana Del Rey and more.