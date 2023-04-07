NFL Draft 2023: Kelce Jam With Machine Gun Kelly, Trent Green’s Exclusive House Party and More Events in Kansas City

The NFL Draft 2023 will be held in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, starting on April 27 until April 29. The annual meeting of National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players will be followed by a number of coordinating events, with many of them available to attend for free or live stream.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win in February, the NFL Draft 2023 will also feature interactive exhibits, autograph sessions, exclusive merchandise, photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, made by Tiffany & Co., and more. Here, WWD rounds up all the events surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft Weekend.

2023 NFL Draft

Presented by Bud Light, the 2023 NFL Draft will include a televised portion of the NFL Draft red carpet and performances by Oleta Adams and Brittney Spencer, along with Kansas City party band Lost Wax as the house band.

Additionally, following each day of the draft, the NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater as part of the NFL Draft Concert Series. The NFL Draft is open for free registration online and will be broadcasted live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streamed on NFL+ at the following times:

Thursday, April 27: 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 28: 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 29: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)

Trent Green’s House Party

Leading up to draft weekend is former NFL quarterback Trent Green’s House Party on April 26, a 200-guest exclusive event that will see NFL celebrities share their draft experiences and what their predictions are for 2023. Presented by Coca-Cola, Lainey Wilson will perform at Kansas City Live! following the event, which people can attend for free.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the families at Ronald McDonald’s House Charities in Kansas City. Tickets are available for purchase online.

“New Heights Live” With Jason and Travis Kelce

Football sibling duo Jason Kelce from the Eagles and Travis Kelce from the Chiefs are bringing their podcast “New Heights” to Kansas City for a live show. The siblings announced the news in March regarding their first-ever live podcast show, saying the event will include surprise special guests and giveaways. The KCC Convention website has information about tickets.

Kelce Jam

Kansas City Chief’s football tight-end Travis Kelce announced on Tuesday he is launching Kelce Jam, his own music festival. Scheduled for April 28, the festival will see Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross and Loud Luxury perform at the Azura Amphitheater, along with interactive brand activations, signature BBQ and football games. By visiting KelceJam.com, fans can register for the presale which opens on April 7 at 10 a.m. CST. General sales will open on the same day at noon CST. The ticket pricing starts at $49.