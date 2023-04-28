NFL Draft 2023 Standout Fashion Moments With Patrick Mahomes, Gracie Hunt, Bryce Young and More

The 2023 NFL Draft started on Thursday and will conclude on Saturday. Held outside the Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, the event is a meeting of the National Football League franchises to select newly eligible players for the 2023 season.

The first round of picks saw top players Bryce Young, Tyree Wilson, C.J. Stroud and more joining their new teams. The night also provided some standout fashion moments. See below.

Bryce Young

Bryce Young at the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City. Getty Images

Young opted for soft colors for the 2023 NFL Draft, arriving in a rose-gold Dior suit with deconstructed details, including a sleeve feature at the bottom of his jacket. He coordinated the look with stark white sneakers and a choker necklace. Young was selected by the Carolina Panthers and was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Tyree Wilson

Tyree Wilson at the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City. Getty Images

Wilson arrived in a black suit with floral patterns and boxy Prada sneakers. Showing his support for Texas A&M and Texas Tech, the schools he used to play for before being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, the inner lining of his jacket feared the “T” logo.

Christian Gonzalez

Christian Gonzalez at the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City. Getty Images

Gonzalez opted for a sharp ensemble to the 2023 NFL Draft, wearing a white suit and a turtleneck. He complemented his look with red statement details, including a red bandana in his suit pocket and tennis sneakers with red stars. After playing football in Colorado, he was drafted by the New England Patriots.

C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud at the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City. Getty Images

Stroud opted for a navy Soto & Co. suit by Rick Soto with paint splatter touches artistically added by L.A. creative Blue the Great. The quarterback, who was drafted by the Houston Texans, completed his ensemble with shimmering black Christian Louboutin dress shoes.

Gracie Hunt

Gracie Hunt and Clark Hunt at the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City. Getty Images

Kansas City Cheif’s owner’s daughter Gracie Hunt opted for a yellow midi dress with colorful polka dots to the NFL Draft, completing the look with wrap-around silver heels. Hunt made another style statement at the 2023 Super Bowl in February, where she sparkled in a silver fringe Paco Rabanne minidress.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes at the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City. Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made an appearance at the 2023 NFL Draft, wearing a white bomber jacket over an all-black ensemble. He layered the look with silver chain necklaces.