Nia Long Brings White Hot Glamour in Strapless Dress to ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Long arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, wearing an ethereal minimalist dress.

For the premiere of her film, the actress went for a classic formfitting strapless white dress. She accessorized the look with a single bejeweled statement cuff on her right wrist and statement earrings.

Nia Long at the premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Long went for an evening-ready look featuring a nude lip, blush, eye-popping mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. Her hair was parted down the center and done in wavy, silky curls.

The latter half of 2022 proved busy for Long with screen projects. In August, her film “Look Both Ways,” where she starred opposite Lili Reinhart, Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet, premiered on Netflix.

Following that project, Long reunited with her “The Best Man” castmates for the highly anticipated “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” TV series, which debuted on Peacock on Dec. 22. Long has been a part of “The Best Man” franchise since the 1999 film costarring Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut and Harold Perrineau, who all returned for the TV series to conclude the franchise.

Nia Long at the premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“You People” reunites Long with director and producer Kenya Barris, whom she previously worked with on his 2020 Netflix sitcom “#BlackAF.”

“You People” is a 2023 romantic comedy film directed by Barris. The film tells the story of a new couple and their families trying to come together and overcome cultural differences, societal expectations and a general gap. Barris, along with Jonah Hill and Kevin Misher, served as producers on the film. In addition to Hill, the project also stars Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, Nia Long and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix on Jan. 27.