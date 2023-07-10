×
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Lauren to Return to the Runway for New York Fashion Week

Sustainability

LVMH Announces Major Water Use Reduction Target

Business

Schiaparelli Opens Shop Inside Neiman’s Beverly Hills

Nicki Minaj Goes Ice Blue in Sculpted Alaïa High-neck Crop Top and Skirt for ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere

The rapper teamed up with Ice Spice on "Barbie World," the hit single from the upcoming film's soundtrack.

Nicki Minaj at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles, alaia dress, red carpet.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicki Minaj attended the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing a sheer ice blue Alaïa skirt set.

The breezy ensemble consisted of a ribbed crop top and a wrap-around high-slit skirt with black bordering and sheer detail. The outfit was from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, helmed by creative director Pieter Mulier, which WWD reported was “was a winner: alternatively raw and refined, and a convincing update on the late Tunisian couturier’s flair for a clinging, curve-enhancing and exotic brand of sexy.”

Nicki Minaj at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.
Nicki Minaj at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.

Minaj paired her outfit with edgy accents, including an oversize silver earring, stripe-and-star-adorned pointy nails and dramatic black eyeliner.

When it came to hair, the rapper, who is known to embrace maximalist hairstyles, wore long blond tresses styled straight into a side part.

Nicki Minaj at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.
Nicki Minaj at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.

Minaj is one of the many artists featured on the “Barbie” film soundtrack. In June, she collaborated with Ice Spice on “Barbie World,” one of the leading singles from the upcoming project. The music video for the song features both artists wearing Barbiecore-inspired outfits, including pink bathing suits and pink hair.

Nicki Minaj at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.
Nicki Minaj at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

PHOTOS: See all the photos from the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles.

Nicki Minaj Gets Sculpted at 'Barbie' Premiere L.A. in Alaïa Crop Top

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

