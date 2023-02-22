Nicki Minaj Embraces Carnival Style With Embellished Bra Top and Colorful Feathers in Trinidad and Tobago

Nicki Minaj is back and ready to party.

The mogul and rapper has voyaged to Trinidad, to celebrate her home island’s Carnival festivities. On Tuesday, Minaj took to her Instagram to showcase her look, which included makeshift wings and crystal details.

Minaj wore a purple bralette and matching high-waisted micro shorts from Carnival Tribe.

The vivid costume, designed by JP Richardson, featured green, violet and teal attachments, which almost looked like shimmering armor. They covered Minaj’s chest, bra and shorts and a matching leg-garter-like addition donned her legs. Over her ensemble, Minaj went big, wearing a larger-than-life pair of wings with a pigmented tier of orange, violet, teal and pink material.

Minaj’s stylist DiAndre Tristan posted a photo of her look on Instagram.

She coordinated her colorful costume with a pair of flesh-toned fishnet stockings and the Louis Vuitton Archlight Sneaker. For hair, she opted for a minimal look with long black curly tresses. Her makeup was bright too, with blue eye shadow, a glossy pink lip and bright blush.

She wore a coordinating headpiece with icicle-like attachments framing her face, a pair of purple earrings and she sat on the Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh Rainbow Monogram Taurillon Illusion Cotteville Trunk 40 with silver hardware.

Minaj never misses a moment to mention the love of her homeland. Just this month, Minaj hopped on the remix of fellow famed Trinidadian artists Machel Montano and Destra Garcia’s single “Shake de Place.” Earlier this week, the rapper joined Montano, Garcia and Patrice Roberts posting a video of the meet up: “Legendary footage with the greats of my country. I couldn’t be more proud if I tried. I reppin dat red, dat white, dat black, I reppin my real flag. Wish my grandmother was alive to see this. Wish daddy was alive to see this,” part of Minaj’s Instagram caption read.