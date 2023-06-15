Nicky Hilton Rothschild Brightens Alice + Olivia’s Pride Party in Flowy Yellow Dress

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attended the Alice + Olivia Pride party in New York City on Wednesday, choosing a color of the rainbow for her style inspiration for the event.

The socialite and entrepreneur wore a flowing yellow dress with pleated sleeves, an Empire waist and panel detail on the skirt with lace embroidery from Alice + Olivia. She accessorized with a turquoise statement necklace and bracelet.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Camp Pride presented by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14 in New York City. Getty Images for alice + olivia

This year, for its annual Pride Month event, Alice + Olivia held a camp-themed party, inspired by the outdoors. The event benefited the Ali Forney Center, a community center that helps LGBTQ homeless youth in the U.S. The organization offers services like emergency housing and job readiness training.

Guests at the event socialized in a bed bunk cabin room. A bright pink log cabin served as a photo booth. In addition, the setting featured an oversize canoe filled with flowers and a bar that looked like a camp lifeguard station.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Camp Pride presented by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14 in New York City. Getty Images for alice + olivia

The event featured a musical performance by Kenzie, the younger sister of actress and dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Hilton Rothschild has been a longtime fan of Alice + Olivia, regularly showing up to support the brand at its events. She is usually seen at the brand’s New York Fashion Week presentations. In February, she attended the brand’s fall 2023 presentation wearing a black-and-white tweed jacket and black leather skirt.

Alice + Olivia and Hilton Rothschild are both known for not shying away from bright colors. At the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week Party in February, the socialite channeled Barbiecore inspiration by wearing an Alice + Olivia ensemble, including a drop-shoulder pullover and vegan leather miniskirt.

Outside of attending events to support her fashion designer friends, Hilton Rothschild keeps herself busy with charity work. She’s a supporter of various causes and organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Starlight Children’s Foundation and Art of Elysium.