×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Fashion

Hermès Wins Court Battle Against Mason Rothschild

Eye

The Truth About Pamela Anderson

Nicky Hilton Rothschild Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Party

Saks feted the start of New York Fashion Week with a celebrity-studded party.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on February 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party on Feb. 8 in New York City. Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild arrived at the New York Fashion Week kick-off party at Saks Fifth Avenue on Feb. 8, channeling Barbiecore.

To join Saks and fellow celebrities in toasting the start of New York Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season, the socialite and entrepreneur wore a head-to-toe pink ensemble, including a drop-shoulder pullover and vegan leather miniskirt from Alice + Olivia, embellished pink satin Amina Muaddi slingback pumps and a one-stud rhinestone small embroidery bag from Valentino. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a chain-link necklace.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on February 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week kick-off party on Feb. 8 in New York City. Getty Images

For makeup, Hilton Rothschild worked with Joel Vasquez, who gave her an elevated natural look with a glossy pink lip, blush and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she had it parted to one side and done in a straightened style.

Related Galleries

The Barbiecore trend began sweeping the globe in 2022 with hot pink making a comeback to runways, thanks to Valentino, which did a fall 2022 collection called Pink PP, and other designers. The rise in Barbiecore style also got help from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s new movie “Barbie,” which will be released this summer.

As of the end of July 2022, the word Barbie saw 17.8 million views on TikTok. Stars from Florence Pugh to Ariana DeBose wore pink for public appearances last year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on February 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week kick-off party on Feb. 8 in New York City. Getty Images

When she’s not attending New York Fashion Week parties, Hilton Rothschild loans her support to various charitable causes, ranging from the Make-a-Wish Foundation to the Art of Elysium.

In addition to her philanthropic endeavors, she also has her footwear line designed in partnership with French Sole, which debuted in 2019. Hilton Rothschild has collaborated with other fashion brands in the past, including Tolani for a capsule collection of childrenswear, and Linea Pelle for a handbag line.

New York Fashion Week begins on Friday and concludes on Wednesday.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Hot Summer Bags

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nicky Hilton Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue's NYFW Party

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad