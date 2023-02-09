Nicky Hilton Rothschild Channels Barbiecore for Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Party

Nicky Hilton Rothschild arrived at the New York Fashion Week kick-off party at Saks Fifth Avenue on Feb. 8, channeling Barbiecore.

To join Saks and fellow celebrities in toasting the start of New York Fashion Week’s fall 2023 season, the socialite and entrepreneur wore a head-to-toe pink ensemble, including a drop-shoulder pullover and vegan leather miniskirt from Alice + Olivia, embellished pink satin Amina Muaddi slingback pumps and a one-stud rhinestone small embroidery bag from Valentino. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a chain-link necklace.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week kick-off party on Feb. 8 in New York City. Getty Images

For makeup, Hilton Rothschild worked with Joel Vasquez, who gave her an elevated natural look with a glossy pink lip, blush and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she had it parted to one side and done in a straightened style.

The Barbiecore trend began sweeping the globe in 2022 with hot pink making a comeback to runways, thanks to Valentino, which did a fall 2022 collection called Pink PP, and other designers. The rise in Barbiecore style also got help from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s new movie “Barbie,” which will be released this summer.

As of the end of July 2022, the word Barbie saw 17.8 million views on TikTok. Stars from Florence Pugh to Ariana DeBose wore pink for public appearances last year.

When she’s not attending New York Fashion Week parties, Hilton Rothschild loans her support to various charitable causes, ranging from the Make-a-Wish Foundation to the Art of Elysium.

In addition to her philanthropic endeavors, she also has her footwear line designed in partnership with French Sole, which debuted in 2019. Hilton Rothschild has collaborated with other fashion brands in the past, including Tolani for a capsule collection of childrenswear, and Linea Pelle for a handbag line.

New York Fashion Week begins on Friday and concludes on Wednesday.