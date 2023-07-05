Nicky Hilton Rothschild Wears Romantic Floral Dress for Giambattista Valli’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Nicky Hilton Rothschild arrived at Giambattista Valli’s fall 2023 couture show during Paris Couture Week on Monday, donning florals for summer.

Hilton Rothschild wore a white off-the-shoulder maxidress with ruched sleeves and a romantic floral print pattern from the brand. She accessorized with a pink chain link handle bag and statement earrings.

Nicky Hilton attends the Giambattista Valli haute couture fall 2023 show on July 3 in Paris. Getty Images

Giambattista Valli’s fall 2023 couture show was characterized by WWD as a smooth, confident collection that saw the designer focusing on dramatic volumes and romantic draping. The show as held in the company’s new headquarters close to Opéra Garnier.

Kathy and Nicky Hilton attend the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture fall 2023 show on July 3 in Paris. Getty Images

Hilton Rothschild is considered one of the designer’s “Valli girls,” and has attended the brand’s shows in the past. For the fall 2023 show, she was accompanied by her mother, Kathy Hilton.

Kathy wore a white floral poplin maxidress with a pattern of marigolds, apricots, mango and peonies. She accessorized the dress with a straw and tan leather Hermès miniature Kelly bag.

Hilton Rothschild has been making the rounds during Paris Couture Week. On Monday, she also attended the Schiaparelli couture show, where she wore a black dress with a thigh-high slit and a black blazer with gold statement buttons. She kept it classic for shoes with black pointy-toe pumps. For accessories, she wore a gold cuff, a black statement hat and carried a gold chainlink strap handbag.

Among Valli’s other “Valli Girls” was Princess Olympia of Greece and Denmark, who closed the designer’s runway show. Princess Olympia wore a pink gown with pleated tulle ruffles that had been zhuzhed into a graduated harlequin pattern.