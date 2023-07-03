Nicky Hilton Rothschild Updates Classic Black Dress With Blazer and Statement Hat for Schiaparelli’s Couture Fall 2023 Show

Nicky Hilton Rothschild arrived at Schiaparelli’s couture fall 2023 show during Paris Couture Week on Monday, wearing head-to-toe black.

Rothschild wore a Schiaparelli ensemble, including a black dress with a thigh-high slit and a black blazer with gold statement buttons. She kept it classic for shoes with black pointy-toe pumps. For accessories, she wore a gold cuff, a black statement hat and carried a gold chainlink strap handbag.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attending Schiaparelli’s show during Paris Couture Week on July 3. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Schiaparelli is known for making waves with designer Daniel Roseberry’s interpretation of the house founder’s Surrealist aesthetic. Last January, the brand made headlines for the faux animal heads attached to its couture pieces.

Having been in the public eye for a long time as a member of the Hilton family, Rothschild is no stranger to fashion weeks. She’s a regular attendee at New York Fashion Week. In June, she attended Alice + Olivia’s Pride Month party wearing a flowy yellow dress. In 2019, Rothschild attended Giambattista Valli’s haute couture show alongside her mother, Kathy Hilton.

The socialite was joined at this season’s Schiaparelli couture show by celebrities including rapper Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross and actress Gwendoline Christie. Cardi managed to turn heads in a dramatic feather cape while Christie kept it classic in a charcoal suit with bedazzled pockets.

Paris Couture Week’s schedule has been affected by a series of protests happening in Paris ever since a 17-year-old was killed by police on Tuesday. The protests have sparked a travel warning to some cities. Due to the events, Celine canceled its men’s spring 2024 show that was planned for Sunday.