Nicky Hilton Rothschild Makes a Case for Paisley Print in Cutout Zimmermann Dress at Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration

The socialite attended the high-profile event among a number of stars, including Emma Roberts, Sai De Silva and Neil Patrick Harris.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Tod's Hampton's Summer Celebration on July 26 in East Hampton, New York.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Casey Fremont and Carolyn Tate Angel
Sai De Silva
The scene at the Tod's Hampton's Summer Celebration.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild brought the cutout trend to Tod’s Hamptons Summer Celebration party on Wednesday in East Hampton, New York, looking to the brand Zimmermann for her dress. The designer wore the Halcyon tie-front midi dress, which features a blue and yellow paisley pattern and V-shaped cutouts along the torso.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Tod's Hampton's Summer Celebration on July 26 in East Hampton, New York.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild Lexie Moreland for WWD

Hilton Rothschild is the latest celebrity to embrace the cutout trend, joining others including Eva Longoria, Coco Jones and Victoria Beckham. The socialite completed her look with the Tod’s Di Bag in light blue and open-toed studded heels.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Tod's Hampton's Summer Celebration on July 26 in East Hampton, New York.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild Lexie Moreland for WWD

Hilton Rothschild’s last fashionable stint was at Paris Couture Week in July. To the Giambattista Valli fashion show, she wore a floral off-the-shoulder maxi dress. For the Schiaparelli couture fall 2023 show that same month, she went all-black in a plunging gown with an oversize saucer hat.

The businesswoman has collaborated with a number of brands in the fashion and beauty industry over the years, including Smashbox, Tolani, and a longtime partnership with shoe brand French Sole.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild at Tod's Hampton's Summer Celebration on July 26 in East Hampton, New York.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild Lexie Moreland for WWD

The Tod’s Hampton’s Summer Celebration marked the reopening of the Tod’s Boutique in East Hampton. Other guests included Emma Roberts, Sai De Silva and Neil Patrick Harris. The soirée included a performance by female rap duo Salt-N-Pepa and a catered dinner by Little Gems NYC.

