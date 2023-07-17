×
Nicole Ari Parker Serves Pink Glamour in Floral Tulle Tarik Ediz Gown With Husband Boris Kodjoe for HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala

The "And Just Like That" actress attended the star-studded gala alongside her husband Boris Kodjoe and their son Nicolas.

Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe at the 2023 HollyRod DesignCare Gala on July 15.
Tina Knowles-Lawson at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tina Knowles-Lawson at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons, Christian Combs, Jessie James Combs, and D'Lila Star Combs at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kimora Lee Simmons at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicole Ari Parker made a vibrant arrival to the 2023 HollyRod DesignCare Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, in a Tarik Ediz Mara Terracotta dress.

The gown featured a strapless corset with internal boning and oversize floral appliqués throughout. The actress paired her outfit with matching sleeves which had slightly sheer detail.

Nicole Ari Parker at the 2023 Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala on July 15 in Los Angeles.
Nicole Ari Parker Gilbert Flores for Variety

Parker attended the soiree with her husband Boris Kodjoe and 16-year-old son Nicolas, who coordinated with her look in classic suits. Kodjoe and Parker, who have been married since 2005, were the recipients of the Muhammad Ali Trailblazer award, an honor for humanitarianism.

Parker, who is widely known for her role in 2000s drama “Soul Food,” currently plays Lisa Todd Wexley on Max’s “And Just Like That.” The series is a sequel to HBO’s “Sex and the City,” which ran for six seasons. The new series also stars regulars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe at the 2023 Hollyrod Designcare Gala on July 15 in Los Angeles.
Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for

The show, which is in its second season, included a Met Gala recreation episode, where Parker wore a statement-red Valentino gown with angel wing fabric and a back train. The actress paired the bold look with a feather adorned headpiece.

The HollyRod DesignCare Gala celebrates, raises awareness and generates funds for autism and Parkinson’s communities. Honorees for this year’s gala also included Naomi Campbell with the Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian award. The event featured a surprise performance by Robin Thicke along with a fashion showcase by designer Sergio Hudson. The nonprofit organization was founded by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

