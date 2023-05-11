Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Embrace Suits With Plunging Necklines at ACM Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman donned a preparatory outfit at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday.

Kidman wore a red tweed pants suit that featured a black-and-white chevron print bordering along her jacket and sleeves. The Chanel suit also included the brand’s “CC” logo on the buttons.

To create her looks, Kidman usually works with stylist Julia von Boehm.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2023 ACM Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

Kidman accompanied her husband Keith Urban to the event. The singer wore a sharp black suit with chunky boots. Urban was invited to perform at this year’s award show.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2023 ACM Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

The couple, who have been married since 2006, turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. Urban kept things classic in a black-and-white tuxedo. Kidman arrived wearing the same Chanel dress she wore in the 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial, titled “Chanel No. 5, The Film.”

Her dress featured pearl beads, a feather trim and a tulle skirt over a champagne-colored base. The theme of the Met Gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” with Kidman’s dress designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2023 ACM Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. Gilbert Flores for PMC

To the Academy Awards in March, the pair coordinated in black outfits, with Urban wearing a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo and Kidman in a sequin gown with two 3D floral attachments on her shoulder and hip.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.