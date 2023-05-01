Nicole Kidman Rewears Chanel No. 5 Dress From 2004 Commercial on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, bringing some nostalgia to the red carpet.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a champagne sleeveless dress with pearl beads and a feather trim and tulle skirt from Chanel.

Nicole Kidman at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1. Michael Buckner

Kidman’s dress was the one she wore in 2004 when she appeared in Chanel No. 5’s commercial, which was known as “Chanel No. 5, The Film.” Kidman’s dress was designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s former artistic director and the man behind this year’s Met Gala theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Kidman was accompanied to this year’s Met Gala by her husband, musician Keith Urban, who went for a classic black and white tuxedo look.

Nicole Kidman at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1. Michael Buckner

Kidman originally signed with Chanel for a three-year deal in 2003. Chanel said it chose Kidman because she “represents a unique standard of elegance and embodies the spirit and modernity of Chanel.”

Finalizing the deal took more than 18 months due to Kidman’s heavy working schedule at the time, as she was working on three major films in 2003. “Chanel No. 5, The Film” was directed by Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on “Moulin Rouge.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on May 1.

Kidman has become a major fashion campaign face since her Chanel days. In 2013, she appeared in a campaign for Jimmy Choo. In November, she featued in a campaign for Balenciaga, where she portrayed a business executive.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Conde Nast global content adviser and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.