Nicole Kidman Shimmers in Armani Privé Gown with Voluminous 3D Floral Shoulder for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Nicole Kidman brought shimmering style to the 2023 Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing Armani Privé.

Kidman took on the sequin trend, wearing a one-shoulder black gown with a thigh-high slit and standout matching roses adorning her shoulder and hip. She arrived alongside her husband, Keith Urban. The musician coordinated with his wife by wearing a classic black Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Nicole Kidman at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Halle Berry, Vanessa Hudgens, Ana de Armas and Angela Bassett were among some of the other stars who graced the red carpet.

Kidman, who is known for her acting roles in “Big Little Lies” and “Eyes Wide Shut,” is gearing up to star in “Aquaman 2,” the DC Studios-produced film that will follow Aquaman as he forms an alliance with an unlikely ally in a bid to save Atlantis and the rest of the planet. The film, which also stars Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jason Momoa, is coming to theaters on Dec. 25.

Nicole Kidman at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

At the 2003 Academy Awards, Kidman won an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in “The Hours,” an American psychological drama about three women searching for meaning in their lives. Kidman played writer Virginia Woolf.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.