Quiet Luxury Takes Couture as Designers Focus on Minimalist Aesthetic

PVH Corp. Rolls Out Next Wave of Layoffs in Effort to Simplify

Inditex Accelerates Sustainability Targets, Continues to Expand in U.S.

Nicole Kidman Holds Court in Cutout Saint Laurent Dress and Sheer Gloves at ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ London Screening

Kidman costars with Zoe Saldaña in the upcoming spy series.

Nicole Kidman continued her formalwear streak on Tuesday while attending a screening of her new Paramount+ series, “Special Ops: Lioness.” The upcoming spy thriller debuts on July 23.

For the event, Kidman donned a black halterneck cutout gown by Saint Laurent, which featured a floral appliqué and a slim train. The Australian starlet accessorized with sheer elbow-length gloves, a rectangular patent leather clutch and a pair of point-toe sandals. Kidman was dressed by celebrity stylist Julia von Boehm, who also works with actress Uma Thurman.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Nicole Kidman attends the screening to launch the new Paramount+ series "Special Ops: Lioness" at TATE Britain on July 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Nicole Kidman Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kidman’s strawberry-blond hair was styled in a low ponytail, while her makeup consisted of coral blush and a matching lip.

While walking the green carpet, Kidman posed with her costar Zoe Saldaña. Earlier in the day, the two actresses attended a photocall for “Special Ops: Lioness.” At the event, Kidman opted for a taupe Ferragamo suit, which included a low-cut blazer and skinny flared trousers. She also added on a pair of black heels and a tan handbag by the Italian label.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana arrive for a screening of the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness in London. Picture date: Tuesday July 11, 2023. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña PA Images via Getty Images

“Special Ops: Lioness” was created by Taylor Sheridan, who is also behind Paramount+ hits “Yellowstone” and its spin-off, “1923.” The show follows Joe (Saldaña), a CIA agent tasked with surveilling the daughter of an infamous terrorist. The plot of “Special Ops: Lioness” is inspired by a real United States military program. Morgan Freeman, Laysla de Oliveira and Sam Asghari also appear in the new series.

2023 is a big year for Kidman, who will also be starring in two films this year. She’ll join the DC universe as Atlanna in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” the sequel to 2018’s “Aquaman,” which debuts Dec. 20. Kidman has also been cast in Netflix’s “A Family Affair,” out Nov. 17. She’ll share the screen with Zac Efron and “The Kissing Booth” star Joey King in the upcoming romantic comedy.

