×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: April 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

John Galantic Steps Down as President and Chief Operating Officer of Chanel Inc.

Business

Vince Cuts Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Rochas Parts Ways With Charles De Vilmorin

Nicole Richie Celebrates Sister Sofia Richie’s Wedding in Sculpted and Backless Archival Donna Karan Dress

The socialite attended her sister's wedding accompanied by her husband Joel Madden.

Nicole Richie at the Baby2Baby 10-year gala in 2021 in Los Angeles.
Nicole Richie at the Baby2Baby 10-year gala in 2021 in Los Angeles. Getty Images,

Nicole Richie made an elegant style statement while attending her sister Sofia Richie‘s wedding on Saturday in Antibes on the French Riviera.

For the special occasion, Nicole looked to Donna Karan, wearing a strapless black gown with a sculpted pointy feature along the neckline, which almost mirrored a flower and delicate draping throughout the torso. The archival gown also featured a backless design and a dramatic side train. To create her look, she worked with stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

Cameron Diaz, Lionel Richie and Paris Hilton were among the stars who attended the wedding, which saw Sofia marry Elliot Grainge. Nicole attended the wedding alongside her husband Joel Madden.

Related Galleries

On Sunday, Nicole took to her Instagram to post a series of her outfits from the wedding. She wore a green sheer Alberta Ferretti gown from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported “was looking for unexpected touches, details and color combinations.” She also posted a photo with Sofia, captioning the post, “I love you more than anything.”

Nicole is known for her standout looks with this one being her latest. In March, she attended Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show alongside Sofia wearing a blue plaid check jumpsuit with Chanel C logo buttons. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022, she went edgy in an alluring strapless shirtdress with a sheer skirt by Saint Laurent. She looked to Paco Rabanne’s 2023 resort collection for her outfit to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in June, which consisted of a silver-and-gold sequin crop top and ruffle-hem miniskirt.

Outside of personal fashion, Nicole is the creative director of House of Harlow 1960, a brand that offers jewelry, eyewear and loungewear.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad