×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Fashion

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Eye

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Nicole Scherzinger Hits High Notes at King Charles III Coronation Concert in Cobalt Velvet Gown

"The Masked Singer" judge sported two different looks at the event.

Nicole Scherzinger performs at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England.
Nicole Scherzinger performs at the coronation concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger performed at the coronation concert in Windsor, England on Sunday. The event celebrates the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

On the red carpet, the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman wore a black calf-length corset dress. The dress featured gold chain straps and a thigh-high slit. Scherzinger added on black platform peep-toe heels.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Nicole Scherzinger backstage at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Ian West - Pool / Getty Images)
Nicole Scherzinger at the coronation concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Scherzinger’s hair was done in a slicked-back half-updo. Her makeup included a glittery smokey eye, glossy nude lips and coral blush.

Related Galleries

Before the concert, Scherzinger shared a sneak peek at her wardrobe for the event. “Feeling like an absolute princess at my fitting for the King’s #CoronationConcert this weekend,” she wrote on Instagram. “Can you guess what dress I chose?”

In a red carpet interview with Sky News, Scherzinger shared her gratitude for being asked to perform at the event. “I’m really proud and honored,” she said. “When are you ever going to get to be apart of something like this?”

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Nicole Scherzinger performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Nicole Scherzinger performs at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

For her performance, the singer sported a cobalt gown crafted from draped velvet. Her corset was adorned with beaded boning. Scherzinger accessorized with a set of diamond jewelry, which included rings, earrings and a necklace.

Backed up by pianist Lang Lang, Scherzinger belted a rendition of “Reflection” from Disney’s “Mulan.”

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis French. The show will also feature a performance by the Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs and deaf signing choirs.

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad