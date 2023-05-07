Nicole Scherzinger Hits High Notes at King Charles III Coronation Concert in Cobalt Velvet Gown

Nicole Scherzinger performed at the coronation concert in Windsor, England on Sunday. The event celebrates the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

On the red carpet, the former Pussycat Dolls frontwoman wore a black calf-length corset dress. The dress featured gold chain straps and a thigh-high slit. Scherzinger added on black platform peep-toe heels.

Nicole Scherzinger at the coronation concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

Scherzinger’s hair was done in a slicked-back half-updo. Her makeup included a glittery smokey eye, glossy nude lips and coral blush.

Before the concert, Scherzinger shared a sneak peek at her wardrobe for the event. “Feeling like an absolute princess at my fitting for the King’s #CoronationConcert this weekend,” she wrote on Instagram. “Can you guess what dress I chose?”

In a red carpet interview with Sky News, Scherzinger shared her gratitude for being asked to perform at the event. “I’m really proud and honored,” she said. “When are you ever going to get to be apart of something like this?”

Nicole Scherzinger performs at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images

For her performance, the singer sported a cobalt gown crafted from draped velvet. Her corset was adorned with beaded boning. Scherzinger accessorized with a set of diamond jewelry, which included rings, earrings and a necklace.

Backed up by pianist Lang Lang, Scherzinger belted a rendition of “Reflection” from Disney’s “Mulan.”

The Coronation Concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis French. The show will also feature a performance by the Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from different choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs and deaf signing choirs.