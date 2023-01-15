Niecy Nash Wins Critics Choice Award in Dazzling Jason Wu Sequined Gown

Niecy Nash embraced a full sequined look on Sunday in Los Angeles at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. Nash arrived on the red carpet in a dazzling strapless custom Jason Wu Collection gown.

Niecy Nash-Betts at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Critics Choice

The details of her gown included a bustier-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline that had pointy accents.

The silhouette had a dramatic fit throughout, including a corset-like cinch at the waist. The gown was done in shimmering sequins and had a matching cape that created a train.

(L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Nash was styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. The two stylists have outfitted Stephanie Hsu, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Danielle Deadwyler.

When it came to hair, Nash went big and wore her brown tresses styled into middle part with Old Hollywood-inspired curls.

For accessories, Nash was adorned in Jacob & Co jewels, including a dainty pair of shiny earrings. Nash opted for a show-stopping makeup look, with deep pink eyeshadow, sharp black eyeliner and a standout rose nude lip.

The actress attended the awards show with her wife, Jessica Betts, who coordinated with her vibrant look in a timeless tuxedo with a dark blue lapel collar.

Niecy Nash at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

During the ceremony, Nash won her first Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series or movie made for television for her role in the Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The series also stars Evan Peters, Molly Ringwald and Richard Jenkins.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

