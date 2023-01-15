×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Emporio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Percy Hynes White Attends First Fashion Show

Niecy Nash Wins Critics Choice Award in Dazzling Jason Wu Sequined Gown

The actress received an award for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series or movie made for television for her role in Netflix's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

Niecy Nash-Betts at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Jennifer Coolidge attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
View ALL 69 Photos

Niecy Nash embraced a full sequined look on Sunday in Los Angeles at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. Nash arrived on the red carpet in a dazzling strapless custom Jason Wu Collection gown.

Niecy Nash-Betts at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles.

Niecy Nash-Betts at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images for Critics Choice

The details of her gown included a bustier-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline that had pointy accents.

The silhouette had a dramatic fit throughout, including a corset-like cinch at the waist. The gown was done in shimmering sequins and had a matching cape that created a train.

Related Galleries

(L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts and wife at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles.

(L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles.

Getty Images for Critics Choice

Nash was styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. The two stylists have outfitted Stephanie Hsu, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Danielle Deadwyler.

When it came to hair, Nash went big and wore her brown tresses styled into middle part with Old Hollywood-inspired curls.

For accessories, Nash was adorned in Jacob & Co jewels, including a dainty pair of shiny earrings. Nash opted for a show-stopping makeup look, with deep pink eyeshadow, sharp black eyeliner and a standout rose nude lip.

The actress attended the awards show with her wife, Jessica Betts, who coordinated with her vibrant look in a timeless tuxedo with a dark blue lapel collar.

Niecy Nash at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Niecy Nash at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Michael Buckner for Variety

During the ceremony, Nash won her first Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a limited series or movie made for television for her role in the Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The series also stars Evan Peters, Molly Ringwald and Richard Jenkins.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

PHOTOS: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Niecy Nash Shimmers in Jason Wu Dress at Critics Choice Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad