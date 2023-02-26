Niecy Nash Illuminates in Romantic Vera Wang Gown With Delicate Details at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Niecy Nash arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing a vibrant ensemble.

The actress wore a floor-length canary yellow evening gown with an empire waist and ruched detailing custom designed by Vera Wang. She accessorized the look with a sparkling silver Tyler Ellis clutch bag and jewelry from Martin Katz, including statement earrings, bracelets and rings.

Niecy Nash at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

For makeup, Nash went for a glossy lip, blush, eyeliner, heavy mascara and bronze eyeshadow. For hair, she went for a long bob (lob) style in voluminous layers.

Nash is nominated at this year’s SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her work on Netflix’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The series tells the story of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The show became one of Netflix’s most-watched series garnering.

Last month, Nash won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in the show. For the evening’s awards ceremony, Nash wore a Jason Wu Collection gown with details including a bustier-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline that had pointy accents and a corset-like cinch at the waist. The gown was done in shimmering sequins and had a matching train.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.