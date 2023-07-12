Nikki and Brie Garcia Make Sparkling Style Statements in Red Velvet and Gold Sequined Looks for ESPYs 2023

Nikki and Brie Garcia made dazzling arrivals at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, opting for shining bold looks by Nadine Merabi.

Nikki wore the British brand’s gold sequin midi dress with a sweetheart neckline, adding a pair of deep red platform Mary Jane pumps for some added height. Brie embraced a red sparkling velvet jumpsuit with sequin and embroidered details.

Nikki and Brie Garcia at the 2023 ESPYS on July 12 in Los Angeles Christopher Polk for Variety

The twins took different approaches when it came to styling their hair, with Nikki wearing her black tresses into a long bob and Brie slicking her hair into a ponytail. The siblings worked with makeup artist Eileen Sandoval and hairstylist Paul Norton.

Nikki and Brie Garcia are more widely known as the Bella Twins. The pair were former WWE Divas Champions, performing as a professional wrestling tag team. The Garcia twins, who are in the WWE Hall of Fame, previously starred in the reality series “Total Bellas” on E! from 2016 to 2021. The siblings now host “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast on SiriusXM and started wine brand Bonita Bonita Wine.

The ESPY Awards, founded in 1993, celebrate the best athletic talent in the United States and around the world. Honoring players across a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and hockey, pros gather at the annual awards show to salute the best performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Capital One. Baseball player Liam Hendriks, the United States women’s soccer team and the Buffalo Bills training staff will receive honorary awards.