Nina Dobrev Thinks Pink in Double-breasted Suit for ‘CBS Mornings’ Appearance

Nina Dobrev brought a pop of color to “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday in New York City. The actress appeared on the program to promote her upcoming film, “The Out-Laws,” alongside costar Adam Devine.

Dobrev sported a pink double-breasted suit with peaked lapels. She paired the oversize blazer and kick flare trousers with a white broderie button-up. Dobrev added gold hoop earrings and clear point-toe pumps.

Nina Dobrev outside CBS Studios in New York City on June 20. GC Images

Dobrev wore her brunette mane in a straightened middle part. The actress’ makeup included rosy blush and mauve-pink lipstick.

Speaking to hosts Gayle King, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, Dobrev spoke about her experience filming “The Out-Laws.”

“We had a blast making this movie and I think audiences are going to have an absolute blast watching it,” she said.

The action comedy, out July 7 on Netflix, follows a bank manager, Owen, (Devine) whose branch is robbed just days before his wedding to Parker (Dobrev). Owen comes to suspect that his future in-laws, played by Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, were behind the heist.

Dobrev and Devine previously shared the screen in the 2015 film “The Final Girls.” The comedy, which paid homage to ’80s horror films, starred Taissa Farmiga and Malin Akerman.

“The Out-Laws” isn’t Dobrev’s only project coming out in 2023. She’ll appear in “The Bricklayer” and “Sick Girl,” though their exact release dates haven’t been determined. The former, an action thriller, stars Aaron Eckhart of “The Dark Knight,” while the latter is a comedy featuring Wendi McLendon-Covey (“Bridesmaids”) and Sherry Cola (“Joy Ride”).