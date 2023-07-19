×
Nina Dobrev Marries Leather and Sheer Trends in Amiri Workwear Shirt and Frame Miniskirt at Expedia Group’s One Key Launch Event

The "The Out-Laws" actress posed for photos with Shay Mitchell at the star-studded event.

Nina Dobrev at Expedia Group's launch event in New York City on July 18.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 29: Actress Nina Dobrev and professional snowboarder/skateboarder Shaun White attend the grand opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at ARIA Resort & Casino hosted by Mark Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila, sponsored by SelvaRey Rum on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)
Nina Dobrev Marries Lux Leather & Sheer Trends at One Key Launch Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 29: Musical artist Anderson .Paak dj's during the grand opening of Cathédrale Restaurant at ARIA Resort & Casino hosted by Mark Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila, sponsored by SelvaRey Rum on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)
Nina Dobrev Marries Lux Leather & Sheer Trends at One Key Launch Event
Nina Dobrev made an edgy style statement at Expedia Group’s One Key launch event on Tuesday in New York City. The actress arrived in a leather ensemble, which featured an Amiri workwear shirt with chest flap patch pockets and a coordinating black miniskirt by Frame. Underneath, she wore a black net top.

Nina Dobrev at Expedia Group's launch event in New York City on July 18.
Nina Dobrev at Expedia Group’s launch event in New York City on July 18. Getty Images for Expedia

Dobrev added a pop of color to her outfit with the chain pouch by Bottega Veneta in orange leather, complete with an oversize gold chain link. To create her outfits, Dobrev usually collaborates with stylist Kate Young, whose clients include Rachel Weisz, Julianne Moore and Scarlett Johansson.

When it came to hair, the star wore her brown tresses in bangs, which she originally had styled by Mark Townsend.

Nina Dobrev at Expedia Group's launch event in New York City on July 18.
Nina Dobrev at Expedia Group’s launch event in New York City on July 18. Getty Images for Expedia

Dobrev also posed with fellow actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell, who leaned into workwear inspiration by wearing boxy tan shorts set. The event celebrated the travel brand’s new loyalty program, One Key, which combines the company’s Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo.

(L-R) Nina Dobrev and Shay Mitchell at Expedia Group's launch event in New York City on July 18.
Nina Dobrev and Shay Mitchell at Expedia Group’s launch event in New York City on July 18. Getty Images for Expedia

As an actress, Dobrev is most widely known for starring in “The Vampire Diaries,” a teen-drama series that ran from 2009 to 2017. Her latest role was in Netflix’s “The Out-Laws,” which is under Adam Sandler’s production company Happy Madison. In the comedic film, which saw a June 30 release on the platform, Dobrev plays a fiancé whose parents are the suspected robbers of her husband-to-be’s bank.

Dobrev also collaborated with Julianne Hough in 2021 to create Fresh Vine Wines, a low-carb and low-calorie brand that offers a California cabernet sauvignon, a California chardonnay, a California pinot noir and a rosé.

Nina Dobrev Marries Lux Leather & Sheer Trends at One Key Launch Event

