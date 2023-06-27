Nina Dobrev Shines in Crystal-embellished Khaite Minidress at ‘The Out-Laws’ Screening

Nina Dobrev made a sparkling arrival to “The Out-Laws” screening in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing a Khaite crystal-embellished minidress.

Dobrev’s Juniper dress featured puffy sleeves and a wrap-style skirt. The glamorous black number was adorned all over in Swarovski crystals, which sparkled on the red carpet.

Nina Dobrev at the premiere of “The Out-Laws” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The ensemble was from Khaite’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which was helmed by the brand’s founder and creative director Catherine Holstein.

“Catherine Holstein is all about the perfect piece on the coolest woman in the room,” WWD reported on the collection in September. According to Khaite’s official website, the collection was “inspired by the cinematic dreamscapes of David Lynch.”

Nina Dobrev at the premiere of “The Out-Laws” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Dobrev accessorized with a ring by jeweler Ana Khouri. For her look, which channeled a party disco ball, Dobrev collaborated with stylist Kate Young, whose clients also include Julianne Moore, Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz.

As an actress, Dobrev is best known for her role as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the popular teen-fantasy series “The Vampire Diaries.” In 2021, however, Dobrev ventured into the wine industry, paring up with celebrity friend Julianne Hough to debut Fresh Vine Wine.

Nina Dobrev at the premiere of “The Out-Laws” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“We’ve always wanted to create a wine company and create a wellness brand that reflects who we are and reflects our values; you can be active and healthy and happy and have a wonderful life and still indulge in those kinds of things,” Dobrev told WWD in 2021.

“Having a good time, having a wine that pairs with your healthy lifestyle in that it has a lot of health benefits and it doesn’t make you feel guilty when you have a wine.”

“The Out-Laws” is an upcoming Netflix film starring Dobrev alongside Adam DeVine, which will be released on the streaming platform on July 7. Produced by Adam Sandler under his company Happy Madison Productions, the comedic film sees DeVine as a banker who gets robbed during the week of his wedding to Dobrev.