Noah Cyrus Gets Romantic in Distressed Dress and Crochet Bonnet for ‘American Idol’ Performance

The singer performed her latest single "Everybody Needs Someone" featuring Vance Joy.

AMERICAN IDOL – “611 (Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #2)” - Idol waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible performances. GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Noah Cyrus serves as mentor, offering advice to contestants hoping to earn America’s vote. MONDAY, APRIL 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) NOAH CYRUS
Noah Cyrus on the April 17 episode of "American Idol." ABC

Noah Cyrus took the stage to perform her new single “Everybody Needs Somebody” on Monday’s episode of “American Idol,” embracing a new look.

The singer, who also joined the episode as a celebrity mentor, wore a lace halter-neck dress with ruffle detailing and mixed white and cream material. The dress also featured raw edges, unfinished hems and a high side slit. She tied the look together by donning a matching crochet bonnet, which she tied at her chin. Both pieces were by Love Sex death designs, which according to the designer’s Instagram, consists of one-of-one items made with handmade sustainable materials.

Noah Cyrus on the April 17 episode of “American Idol.” ABC

“I’m so proud and excited for my singers on #Idol tonight. I feel very lucky to have met some very special and inspiring people…,” Cyrus captioned her Instagram post regarding her “American Idol” appearance.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Noah Cyrus and Luke Bryan on “American Idol.” ABC

Cyrus also posted a video with one of the series’ judges, Katy Perry. In the video, Perry can be seen wearing a vintage Dior leopard-pattern dress. The pair have a connection in music, as Cyrus was tapped as one of the respective opening acts for Perry’s “Witness” tour from 2017 to 2018.

Cyrus has been garnering attention for her fashion looks recently. She embraced a variety of head-turning outfits for Paris Fashion Week in March, including a Weinsanto catsuit with moon-crater designs and a cinched fit. That same month, Cyrus performed at the Neiman Marcus Awards Ceremony in Paris wearing a statement-red dress. The star also attended Fendi’s fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week show in February, wearing a billowy pink slipdress with an asymmetrical shoulder strap.

