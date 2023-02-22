Noah Cyrus Drapes in Pink Silk Dress at Fendi’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Noah Cyrus attended Fendi’s fall 2023 runway show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week in a pink silk dress from the brand with details including an asymmetric round neckline with a single cross-shoulder strap. The dress had a maxi-style silhouette and a stitched front flounce.

Noah Cyrus attends Fendi ’s fall 2023 runway show in Milan. Getty Images for Fendi

Cyrus coordinated the look with Fendi First heels in blush pink and a silver chain bracelet.

For makeup, Cyrus opted for coral blush, pink lip gloss, light mascara and light pink eye shadow. Her raven tresses were parted down the middle and done in a straightened style, giving a goth vibe.

Noah Cyrus during Milan Fashion Week GC Images

Fendi’s fall 2023 runway show was designed by the brand’s creative director Kim Jones. Jones, who has spent many years under the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton umbrella as a designer, took over the reins as creative director of Fendi in 2020. Jones’s appointment came after the passing of the brand’s previous creative director, Karl Lagerfeld. In addition to Fendi, Jones is also the creative director of Dior Homme.

Cyrus is slowly becoming a front-row fixture at fashion shows. During Paris Couture Week, she attended the debut of Miss Sohee’s show. She was also spotted at Viktor & Rolf’s runway show wearing an illusion gown.

Milan Fashion Week takes place this season from Feb. 22 to 27. The annual event showcases established and upcoming Italian-based fashion houses, in addition to shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Fendi, Brunello Cuccinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci. This season’s Gucci collection marks the first under their new creative director Sabato De Sarno, who succeeds Alessandro Michele.