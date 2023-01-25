Noah Cyrus Shines in Bejeweled Strapless Dress at Miss Sohee’s Debut Paris Haute Couture Show

Noah Cyrus arrived at Miss Sohee’s runway show for Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday, wearing an elevated eveningwear look.

To help the brand debut its latest couture offerings, the singer donned a sparkling floor-length strapless black dress with a bejeweled bodice with a sea of multicolored crystals from Miss Sohee. Cyrus accessorized with statement earrings.

Noah Cyrus attends the Miss Sohee haute couture spring 2023. WireImage

For makeup, Cyrus went for a glossy lip, blush, eye-popping mascara and subtle smoky eye shadow. Her hair was parted down the center and done in a silky straightened style.

Miss Sohee designer Sohee Park made her Paris Couture Week debut with this runway show. For her first show, Park selected the grand ballroom at the Westin Paris-Vendôme.

Noah Cyrus WireImage

Park’s latest couture collection featured details including lavish embroideries of birds, insects and flowers splashed across gowns, floor-length coats and satin cape coats. The designer launched her brand in 2020 and last fall Net-a-Porter announced she would be joining its Vanguard program, which provides financial support and mentorship to young and emerging designers.

That same day, Cyrus also attended Alexandre Vauthier’s runway show wearing a transparent black long dress and white bra.

Cyrus is the sister of pop star and actress Miley Cyrus. Despite her older sister’s fame, Noah has made a name for herself in her own right.

In 2021, Noah was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. The award ultimately went to rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In 2017, Noah joined Carly Rae Jepsen and Purity Ring as the opening acts for Katy Perry on the North American leg of her Witness tour.

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

