Fashion

Giorgio Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Noah Cyrus Shines in Bejeweled Strapless Dress at Miss Sohee’s Debut Paris Haute Couture Show

The singer is making the rounds during Paris Haute Couture week, also attending Alexandre Vauthier's show.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Noah Cyrus attends the Miss Sohee Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Miss Sohee Couture Spring 2023
Miss Sohee Couture Spring 2023
Miss Sohee Couture Spring 2023
Miss Sohee Couture Spring 2023
Noah Cyrus arrived at Miss Sohee’s runway show for Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday, wearing an elevated eveningwear look.

To help the brand debut its latest couture offerings, the singer donned a sparkling floor-length strapless black dress with a bejeweled bodice with a sea of multicolored crystals from Miss Sohee. Cyrus accessorized with statement earrings.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Noah Cyrus attends the Miss Sohee Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Noah Cyrus attends the Miss Sohee haute couture spring 2023. WireImage

For makeup, Cyrus went for a glossy lip, blush, eye-popping mascara and subtle smoky eye shadow. Her hair was parted down the center and done in a silky straightened style.

Miss Sohee designer Sohee Park made her Paris Couture Week debut with this runway show. For her first show, Park selected the grand ballroom at the Westin Paris-Vendôme.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Noah Cyrus attends the Miss Sohee Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Noah Cyrus WireImage

Park’s latest couture collection featured details including lavish embroideries of birds, insects and flowers splashed across gowns, floor-length coats and satin cape coats. The designer launched her brand in 2020 and last fall Net-a-Porter announced she would be joining its Vanguard program, which provides financial support and mentorship to young and emerging designers.

That same day, Cyrus also attended Alexandre Vauthier’s runway show wearing a transparent black long dress and white bra.

Cyrus is the sister of pop star and actress Miley Cyrus. Despite her older sister’s fame, Noah has made a name for herself in her own right.

In 2021, Noah was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. The award ultimately went to rapper Megan Thee Stallion. In 2017, Noah joined Carly Rae Jepsen and Purity Ring as the opening acts for Katy Perry on the North American leg of her Witness tour.

Paris Haute Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

PHOTOS: Miss Sohee Couture Spring 2023

