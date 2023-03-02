Noah Cyrus’ Eye-catching Style at Paris Fashion Week

Noah Cyrus may have already made a name for herself in the world of music — but now she’s making one in fashion. With Paris Fashion Week in full effect, Cyrus has been making the rounds at runway shows, and the Grammy-nominated singer isn’t afraid to go bold when it comes to her front-row style.

She’s donned everything from sheer dresses to illusion gowns. Although it is still the earlier end of Paris Fashion Week, Cyrus has already debuted several eye-catching looks. WWD has rounded up some of Cyrus’ looks for the Paris season so far.

Weinsanto

Noah Cyrus attends the Weinsanto fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 27. Getty Images

To Weinsanto’s runway show, Cyrus wore an earth-tone gray catsuit with images of moon-like craters and a watercolor-esque finish paired with matching gloves. Cyrus rounded out the look with pointy-toe heels and silver shimmering round earrings. Designer Victor Weinsanto is one the youngest protégées of acclaimed couturier Jean Paul Gaultier.

Pressiat

For Pressiat’s presentation, Cyrus channeled gothic glamour for an all-black high-fashion look. In attendance for the debut of Pressiat’s latest collection, Cyrus chose a gown with fishnet sleeves and a lace peplum bodice. Designer Vincent Garnier Pressiat said the premise for his show was a bourgeois Parisian woman from the tony side of town ending up lost in more ways than one in Pigalle.

Noah Cyrus is seen during the Pressiat fall 2023 presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28. Gettyimages

Undercover

Cyrus selected an edgy all-black ensemble for her attendance. The two-piece look featured a sleeveless black top with a cutout on the bodice and a flower accent paired with black flare-leg trousers. WWD characterized Undercover’s fall 2023 collection as punk, emo, rockability and midcentury couture.

Noah Cyrus wears black cutout top, pants outside Undercover during Paris Fashion Week on March 1. Getty Images

Off-White

At Off-White’s runway show, Cyrus donned a black long-sleeve hooded minidress with a white floral print and ruching on the side. She paired the look with sheer tights and black knee-high heeled boots. Off-White’s fall 2023 runway show marked the second show from art and image director Ib Kamara, who took over after Virgil Abloh’s death.