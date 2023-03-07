Noah Cyrus Goes Backless in Body-con Dress for Stella McCartney’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Noah Cyrus arrived at Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday wearing a sleek eco-friendly dress.

To support Stella McCartney in debuting the brand’s fall 2023 collection, the singer wore a formfitting bronze, backless gown with a turtleneck and long sleeves by the brand.

Noah Cyrus at Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 fashion Show on March 6 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

For her fall 2023 collection, McCartney staged a horse show at France’s oldest riding school with a performance of wild horses. McCartney says her decision to do this was motivated by her desire to return to her equestrian roots. This season’s collection focused on equestrian uniforms, military regalia, British check, pinstripe boyfriend blazers, exaggerated shoulders and loose trousers.

Cyrus is continuing to sport her bleached eyebrows, which contrast with her raven tresses.

The singer has become a front-row staple at fashion shows so far this year. During Paris Couture Week, she was spotted at runway shows for Viktor & Rolf, Alexandre Vauthier, Stéphane Rolland and Miss Sohee. For the current Paris Fashion Week, she’s been front row at shows for Didu, Weinsanto, Undercover and Off-White.

While she wasn’t attending runway shows, Cyrus was serenading guests at the Neiman Marcus Awards ceremony on Sunday. The 2023 honorees of the Neiman Marcus Awards included shoe designer Amina Muaddi, Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson and Brunello Cucinelli. Cyrus performed a three-song showcase as the honorees were toasted.

Cyrus made her debut as a singer in 2016 with the song “Make Me (Cry).”

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season notably included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci and Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show.