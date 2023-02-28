×
Noah Cyrus Chooses Watercolor-inspired Catsuit for Weinsanto’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

The songstress sat in the front row to view the brand's fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which according to Weinsanto was mostly “'Sex and the City' meets Rihanna.”

Noah Cyrus at the Weinsanto fall 2023 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday in Paris.
Weinsanto RTW Fall 2023
Weinsanto RTW Fall 2023
Weinsanto RTW Fall 2023
Weinsanto RTW Fall 2023
View ALL 23 Photos

Noah Cyrus made a case for watercolor at the Weinsanto show on Monday in Paris.

Victor Weinsanto spoke with WWD about the collection, which he said was mostly “’Sex and the City’ meets Rihanna.” Weinsanto is one of the youngest protégées of Jean Paul Gaultier.

Noah Cyrus at the Weinsanto fall 2023 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday in Paris.
Noah Cyrus at the Weinsanto fall 2023 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday in Paris.  Getty Images

The actress sat in the front row at the show during Paris Fashion Week to view the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Her outfit was in an earthy-toned gray that looked like moon craters, and featured a catsuit and matching gloves. Pointy-toe heels and silver shimmering round earrings completed her ensemble. She embraced her bleached brows and wore her black tresses wavy.

Noah Cyrus at the Weinsanto fall 2023 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday in Paris.
Noah Cyrus at the Weinsanto fall 2023 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday in Paris.  Getty Images

The singer is fresh off of Milan Fashion Week, where she stunned in dainty, romantic looks. To the Fendi fall 2023 show, she donned a blush pink slip-like gown with a white shoulder strap and coordinated the look with the Fendi First heels. She also made her rounds at Paris Haute Couture week in January, wearing a glittery black dress with a bejeweled neckline to Miss Sohee’s show.

Cyrus released her debut album, “The Hardest Part,” last year, with the project featuring 12 pop-themed tracks. Last month, the singer announced she would be joining Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi on tour for some of his Australia and New Zealand shows. She’s also gearing up to perform at the Beachlife Festival in California on May 7.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first rtw show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year. 

