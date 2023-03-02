×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Off-White Turned Futuristic for Fall

Business

Shake Up at Trussardi, Sources Say Board and CEO Resign

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: BTS’ Jimin Signs on as Tiffany & Co.’s Latest Ambassador

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Its Fundamental Change Maker

The famed fashion icon is also featured in the skin care brand’s new Elemental collection. 

Christy Turlington in the campign shots for Noble Panacea's new Elemental collection. 
Christy Turlington in the campign shots for Noble Panacea's new Elemental collection.  COURTESY OF NOBEL PANACEA

Christy Turlington is extending her talents to a new role.

This month, the mother, social entrepreneur and fashion icon was unveiled as Noble Panacea’s Fundamental Changemaker in Residence. Turlington is featured in imagery for the skin care brand’s new Elemental collection. 

The collection features products meant to harness the full benefits of a complete skin care routine. A two-step treatment serves as the first innovation of the collection: The Cleansing Balm and Exfoliating Refiner ($185). The first step is an oil octet that melts away makeup and pollutants. The second step aims to use the brand’s OSMV technology to release microdoses of AHAs and PHAs.

Related Galleries

The skin care brand said Turlington embodies the essence of the Noble Panacea woman, one who is determined to empower women through education. 

“Christy is not only the embodiment of ageless, natural, authentic beauty but she is also a symbol of resilience, generosity and elegance. Her involvement in education and her dedication to maternal health as well as her nurturing personality makes her the ideal partner to launch our new collection dedicated to redesign the elemental,” Céline Talabaza, the brand’s chief executive officer, said in a press release.  

Starting on International Women’s Day, Turlington will also be featured on episode four of the brand’s “Think Beautifully Series: Smart Voices. Empowering Conversations.” podcast, where she talks with host Talabaza about the meaning of skin initialization. 

“It is exciting when technology can enhance reality and nature. I find it interesting when boundaries are pushed, and when new technologies are explored, because it creates opportunities to learn,” Turlington shared during the episode, which will be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The Elemental collection is available at noblepanacea.com.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Hot Summer Bags

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Fundamental Change Maker

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad