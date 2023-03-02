Noble Panacea Announces Christy Turlington as Its Fundamental Change Maker

Christy Turlington is extending her talents to a new role.

This month, the mother, social entrepreneur and fashion icon was unveiled as Noble Panacea’s Fundamental Changemaker in Residence. Turlington is featured in imagery for the skin care brand’s new Elemental collection.

The collection features products meant to harness the full benefits of a complete skin care routine. A two-step treatment serves as the first innovation of the collection: The Cleansing Balm and Exfoliating Refiner ($185). The first step is an oil octet that melts away makeup and pollutants. The second step aims to use the brand’s OSMV technology to release microdoses of AHAs and PHAs.

The skin care brand said Turlington embodies the essence of the Noble Panacea woman, one who is determined to empower women through education.

“Christy is not only the embodiment of ageless, natural, authentic beauty but she is also a symbol of resilience, generosity and elegance. Her involvement in education and her dedication to maternal health as well as her nurturing personality makes her the ideal partner to launch our new collection dedicated to redesign the elemental,” Céline Talabaza, the brand’s chief executive officer, said in a press release.

Starting on International Women’s Day, Turlington will also be featured on episode four of the brand’s “Think Beautifully Series: Smart Voices. Empowering Conversations.” podcast, where she talks with host Talabaza about the meaning of skin initialization.

“It is exciting when technology can enhance reality and nature. I find it interesting when boundaries are pushed, and when new technologies are explored, because it creates opportunities to learn,” Turlington shared during the episode, which will be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The Elemental collection is available at noblepanacea.com.