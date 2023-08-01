Normani, Marisa Wilson and More Entrepreneurs on Celebrating Black-owned Brands During Black Business Month

Black Business Month officially starts Tuesday. Founded in 2004 by historian John William Templeton and engineer Frederick E. Jordan Sr., the month is held to commemorate Black-owned businesses, Black entrepreneurs and the push for overall economic growth. To start the celebration, singer Normani visited the Buy From a Black Woman Inspire tour with H&M, appearing at the organization’s pop-up store in Los Angeles on July 22.

“Black women have been leading the numbers when it comes to starting a business,” Normani told WWD. “Annual sales for Black women business owners are five times smaller than all women-owned businesses due to lack of support and awareness,” she continued, sharing her support for BFABW. “This organization empowers, educates, and inspires Black women business owners and the people who support them.”

Normani Getty Images for H&M

The BFABW and H&M tour brings pop-up stores to cities across the U.S., spotlighting Black woman-owned businesses and local vendors. This is the third year BFABW and H&M have teamed up, with their collaboration also including workshops, grants, stipends and accelerator programs for Black business owners.

The Los Angeles pop-up featured Be You Candles and Home Décor, beauty and body care brand Dirt Don’t Hurt, clean makeup brand Lamik Beauty and homeware line Sunny & Ted.

From left: Nikki Porcher and Normani Getty Images for H&M

“I continue to seek out Black-owned businesses and products for all aspects of my life. I loved meeting the founder of Lamik Beauty at the Inspire tour, and will definitely be incorporating some of her products into my routine now, too,” Normani said regarding her experience at the event.

Nikki Porcher, founder of the Buy From a Black Woman tour, said the event sends “a powerful message of inclusion and diversity, which helps break down barriers in the long run.” The BFABW efforts also emphasize the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs, especially those in the fashion and beauty industry.

“The challenge as a Black woman in the fashion industry is that we are so often the muse, the source of inspiration, but you don’t see us placed in positions of thought leadership or being the voice of fashion brands,” Marrisa Wilson, the founder and creative director of her namesake fashion brand, told WWD.

Wilson’s brand, which she launched in 2016, offers contemporary womenswear influenced by her Caribbean heritage and roots. “Bold, expressive colors and motifs are always at the heart of every collection,” the Guyanese-American designer said, adding, “Through my collections, there’s an opportunity for people to see Caribbean culture in a more nuanced light. The Caribbean is not one monolithic culture. It’s so much more than just idyllic beaches and white sands.”

On the beauty front, Chaz Giles, the founder of the skin care brand Revea, agreed with Wilson’s sentiment about the hardships Black business owners face. “Access to capital, distribution, talent, etc., all comes from networks and unfortunately, many Black entrepreneurs historically haven’t had access to those networks,” he said. “I’ve been lucky to have great support from my time in venture capital and Estee Lauder Cos. I’ve had support from a great group of friends, investors and mentors.”

The lack of skin care products targeted toward melanated skin is part of why Giles created his brand. “Back then, there were so few products, much less brands formulated for non-Caucasian skin. That played a huge role in why I created Revea. I wanted to create the technology to help everyone understand their skin and treatments formulated for their individual needs,” he shared.

Overall, celebrating Black Business Month goes beyond just purchasing products from brands, but amplifying the brand on social media and by word of mouth. “Community support not only shows others in the industry that you may be deserving of their support, too, but it also tells us that what we are doing is being seen and appreciated and gives us the hope needed to keep pushing forward,” Wilson said.