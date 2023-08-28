×
Novak Djokovic Wears Lacoste and Trades His Tennis Racquet for a Frying Pan at Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day With Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz

The acclaimed tennis player is preparing for the U.S. Open, which kicks off on Monday.

Novak Djokovic took to the court for Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day on Saturday, trading his tennis racquet for unexpected objects, including a stop sign, a frying pan and a baseball bat. For the occasion, the world-renowned tennis champion wore a white T-shirt with a blacked-out image of a tennis player and their shadow and blue tennis shorts, both from Lacoste. He completed his look with blue Asics sneakers.

Djokovic signed with Lacoste in 2017. In the summer of 2021, the brand extended the on-court apparel sponsorship deal until 2025. Asics is also among the player’s sponsors, which also include Montblanc, NetJets, Peugeot and Head.

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day is an annual tennis event held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium that serves as the grand opening of the highly anticipated U.S. Open. Despite his use of non-traditional tennis racquets, Djokovic managed to score some points.

Djokovic and his wife, Jelena Djokovic, have been busy with a schedule of events ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open. On Thursday, Jelena attended the screening of the film “The Wisdom of Trauma” in Serbia. The Novak Djokovic Foundation organized the event as part of its “Support, Not Perfection” program, of which Jelena is a director and coauthor. The organization was founded in 2007 and has helped develop early childhood education projects in Serbia.

Novak Djokovic is currently ranked number two in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. Betting odds have Djokovic favored to make it to the finals and square off against Carlos Alcaraz again. Alcaraz also attended this year’s Kids’ Day. He defeated Djokovic at this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament after the veteran player was favored to win.

Here are some of the other celebs who attended Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day.

Coco Gauff

Carlos Alcaraz

Iga Swiatek

Ben Shelton

