Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Pairs Teal Button-up With Hugo Boss Pencil Skirt for ‘The Wisdom of Trauma’ Screening

Jelena Djokovic, wife of tennis player Novak Djokovic, embraced businesswear style while engaging in a media day on Thursday, attending the screening of the film “The Wisdom of Trauma” in Serbia. The event was organized by the Novak Djokovic Foundation as part of its “Support, Not Perfection” program, of which Jelena Djokovic is a director and coauthor.

She attended the screening wearing a light blue blouse paired with a Hugo Boss wool pencil skirt. The midi skirt included monochromatic details with tonal stripes on each side. To complete her sharp ensemble, Djokovic kept things dainty, wearing a pair of Dior J’Adior slingback pumps, which featured a logo-adorned bow tie strap.

“The Wisdom of Trauma” film sees Dr. Gabor Maté explore the concept of trauma and build a system focused on individual healing. The Novak Djokovic Foundation will promote screenings of the film in Belgrade, Banja Luka, Sarajevo and Ljubljana. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the foundation and its programs.

Since being founded in 2007, the organization has helped develop early childhood education projects in Serbia.

When it comes to fashion, Djokovic often steps out wearing tailored ensembles to support her husband during his matches. In July, while attending Wimbledon 2023, she wore an oversize Gucci blazer with a gray and pink plaid pattern throughout. For her looks, the star has also tapped Serbian designers on many occasions. At Wimbledon this year, she also wore a pinstripe strapless dress by Marija Tarlac.