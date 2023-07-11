×
Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Brings Florals to Wimbledon 2023 in Minidress From Danish Brand Du Milde and Louis Vuitton Purse

Novak Djokovic is in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan pose in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: AJ Odudu poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Jess Glynne poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Fleur East poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 11, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
Jelena Djokovic attended Day Nine of Wimbledon 2023 in London Tuesday, wearing a summer-ready outfit to support her husband, tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Jelena wore a floral-print dress crafted by designers from the Danish fashion brand Du Milde. The ensemble featured a ruffled A-line skirt and cuff sleeves. She coordinated her colorful number with a limoncello-colored blazer overtop.

Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023.
Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

Jelena added another pattern to her outfit with the Monogram Reverse Book Chain bag, which is playfully shaped like a book with leather trim. The handbag was from Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2023 collection, which WWD reported in May “was inspired by the California landscape, desert nomads and surf rats.”

Throughout Wimbledon 2023, the socialite has often looked to Serbian designers for her outfits, wearing a pink pinstripe minidress by Marija Tarlac on Monday. For Wimbledon Day Three, she wore a textured Maridruna cardigan, hand-designed by Serbian female artisans.

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023.
Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. Getty Images

Jelena and Novak Djokovic have been married since 2014 and share a daughter together. The pair founded the Novak Djokovic Foundation, an organization that supports early childhood education efforts. Jelena currently sits as the global chief executive officer of the charity.

Accompanying Djokovic’s standout tennis career is a slew of sponsorships, including brands Lacoste, Asics, Peugeot and Hublot, where he was appointed the Swiss brand’s ambassador in 2021.

