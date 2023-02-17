The Sheer Trend Takes Over NYFW Front Rows With Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham and More

New York Fashion Week has come and gone, and while the New York shows might be over — with London Fashion Week officially kicking off Friday — the trends are just beginning. While there are many trends expected to come out of the runway collections once the fall 2023 season arrives, one that is dominating the front rows at New York Fashion Week was sheer outfits.

While sheer outfits and “naked dressing” are nothing new, this season celebrities and influencers seemed to fully embrace the look. It was the front-row season of “skin is in.”

WWD reviews some of the celebrities and front-row fixtures who are helping to spark the sheer look trend.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey attended Tory Burch’s fall 2023 runway show in a sheer beige sweater and a black skirt with a sheer bottom. The model was dressed by the brand. Sheer was a theme for Tory Burch’s stars dressed for the front row, as Ashley Graham also wore a sheer sweater.

Lori Harvey attends the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb.13 in New York City. Getty Images for Tory Burch

Ashley Graham

Joining Lori Harvey in the sheer trend was Ashley Graham, also at Tory Burch, in a shimmering gray sheer sweater. Graham was joined on the front row by stars including Maddie Ziegler and Tati Gabrielle, who also wore sheer ensembles.

Ashley Graham attends the Tory Burch fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 13 in New York City. Getty Images for Tory Burch

Alexa Chung

When Alexa Chung opened her coat, she turned heads, wearing a sheer raffia dress with a black bra and underwear underneath. The model and media personality attended Proenza Schouler’s fall 2023 runway show in the scantily clad number from the brand.

Alexa Chung attends the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Chelsea Factory on Feb. 11 in New York City. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Julia Fox

Julia Fox is known for making a fashion statement, and she’s never afraid to show some skin. At Willy Chavarria’s fall 2023 runway show, she wore a T-shirt with a sheer mesh bodice exposing her mid-section. This was complemented by her bold choice to die her hair flaming red.

Julia Fox in front row at the Willy Chavarria fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15 in New York City. Getty Images

Tina Leung

LaQuan Smith is known for his sexy designs, often showing sheer looks on the runway. For his front row, influencer and stylist Tina Leung wore a sheer blue lace ensemble from the brand. She even dyed her hair ice blue to complete the look.

